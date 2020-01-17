NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey — Indian American entrepreneur Anil Srivatsa donated a kidney to his brother in 2014. Ever since, he has become what he never planned on being – a champion of organ donation.
Srivatsa started Gift of Life Adventure, which is a series of overland expeditions aimed at spreading organ donation awareness. By driving around the world to promote awareness, he said the hope has been to encourage people to start a conversation on the subject.
“Love was the reason I went through what I did for my brother. In my opinion, love is the only reason anyone would donate an organ to somebody else — love for somebody you know personally or love for helping a stranger in need. Love is the only thing,” he says.
Srivatsa has driven across 43 countries, burned rubber over 100K kms, been on the road for over 400 days and shared his story with over 73,000 people. His adventure sees him live and cook in his car unless there are kind folk who offer him and his wife Deepali a warm bed or hot food.
In the hundreds of talks he has given at schools, colleges, Rotary Clubs, community centers and offices, Srivatsa speaks of the fears associated with kidney donation, a not so uncommon sentiment in many, and also details the legal and procedural issues that plague organ donation around the world. Srivatsa also busts religious and superstitious myths.
A man with a passion, he is a source of a wealth of real-life stories, accumulated during his travels and encounters with people from all walks of life.
Srivatsa used to be the host of a Limca book record holding syndicated radio talk show across America from 1997-2006 called “Anil-ki-Awaaz.” He moved to India in 2007 as the COO of an FM network owned by the India Today Group, and then went on to become the CEO of Kings XI Punjab, the IPL team. Today, he is the co-founder of Radiowalla.in.
Srivatsa will embark on a new trip from New York to Argentina in March 2020 on behalf of Gift of Life Adventure, which is now a 501c3 charitable foundation. His journeys are corporate and crowd-funded; individuals can help fund his effort by looking for Gift of Life Adventure on GoFundMe or find him on @giftoflifeadventure on Instagram and Facebook. For more information: http://giftoflifeadventure.org
