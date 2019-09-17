The Breakthrough Junior Challenge Sept. 6 pared down its contestants to the Top 30, with Indian American Rhea Mitr, a senior at Dublin, California-based high school Quarry Lane School, among those still standing.
Mitr, 16, is hoping to advance beyond the semifinal round by way of popular vote in the international science video competition that started with tens of thousands of submissions, the school said in an email to India-West.
Her video – which can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2lKO6OY – is on Immune Checkpoint inhibitors.
Also making the top 30 were Indian Americans Krisha, 17 (https://bit.ly/2m97q97); Shruti, 16 (https://bit.ly/2kAiJ9L); and 15-year-old Venkata (https://bit.ly/2lF3pZK).
In the Popular Vote, the video that receive the most likes, shares or positive reactions via Facebook will automatically advance to the final round of the challenge. The vote will also result in seven regional champions.
The Breakthrough Junior Challenge award winner will receive a $250,000 scholarship and will be featured at the annual Breakthrough Prize Awards, held at the NASA Ames Research Center. The Breakthrough Prize Awards are sponsored by Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Ma Huateng, Yuri and Julia Milner and Anne Wojcicki.
The deadline for the Popular Vote is Sept. 20.
