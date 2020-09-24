WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to address the Indian American community's concerns related to the H-1B work visa, which President Donald Trump's administration has temporarily suspended, media reported Sept. 23.
Biden made the remarks while addressing a virtual fundraiser organized by the community Sept. 22, according to an IANS report.
"It makes parents wonder whether their kids will have the kind of future they dreamed of when they came here.
"As president, I promise I am going to draw on the best, not the worst, beat this pandemic and build the economy back, help our kids get a good education and make sure healthcare is a right not a privilege," the former vice president was quoted as saying in the IANS report.
In June, the Trump administration suspended the H-1B and several other categories of foreign work visas until the year end.
The decision has been opposed by Indians, who have received as much as 70 percent of H-1B visas over the past five years.
U.S. business leaders have also criticized the move saying it will block their ability to recruit critically needed skilled workers from foreign countries.
Slamming Trump for the move, the Democratic nominee said: "This president makes things worse, not better."
While praising the community for their hard work and entrepreneurship, he said Indian Americans have powered the economic growth of the U.S. and helped forge cultural dynamism in the country, adding: "That is a continuation of who we are, we are a nation of immigrants."
PTI adds: Think about what this community has done for the country, Biden said at the event. Entrepreneurs running businesses around the country and around the world, innovators who make the foundation for Silicon Valley and lead some of the most influential companies in the world come from the community, the former vice president said.
“We do not talk enough about how the Indian American community has powered our economic growth,” the former vice president said in his address to the virtual fundraiser, which according to his spokesperson Remi Yamamoto was attended by 268 people.
Highly appreciative of the cultural, social and family values of Indian Americans, Biden said that is why he values the Indian American diaspora so much.
Seema Sadanandan, a senior policy adviser to the campaign, opened the fundraiser and asked Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, to start off by talking about his relationship with Biden. Family was the main theme of the conversation with a few references thrown in about Indian food.
“Joe Biden is the kind of guy I would love to bring home to have dinner with my mom and dad,” Murthy said in his opening remarks, adding that some homemade masala dosa would be served.
“He is authentic. He is real. And he says what he thinks and that is something I really love about him. He says what is on his mind. He is honest and true,” he said.
Biden, Murthy said, is a man who generally meets with his values and those values are reliably centered around generosity and community. “It is who he is,” Murthy said.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Indian Americans raised $3.3 million on that night for Biden, and pressed his campaign to moderate its positions on Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as well as to add an agenda for the Hindu community on its web platform.
Around $2 million was written in by “big donors” and $1.3 million came in from smaller donors, Ramesh Kapur, a member of the Biden-Harris National Finance Committee 2020 who participated in Sept. 22 night fundraiser, was quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times report.
Biden acknowledged that he knew and understood this was because of Kamala Harris, his Indian American nominee for vice president, Kapur said, according to the report.
Some Indian Americans who wanted to “do more than just write checks” also took the opportunity to press the former vice-president on his campaign’s position on Kashmir, CAA and the “lack of equal treatment” of Hindus, who don’t have a dedicated section on the campaign platform’s section titled “Joe’s Vision,” the report noted.
Even Democrats such as Sunil Puri, an Illinois businessman, have publicly and privately pushed the campaign to “moderate” its position.
“Joe, do you even know that you’re making all these comments about (article) 370 and Kashmir,” Puri said recounting his remarks to the former vice-president, reported the Hindustan Times. “And if you do, it’s a complicated situation. And before we jump in and make comments about what are other country’s internal affairs, (we should understand) we wouldn’t want India to tell us what to do.”
(With IANS, PTI and Hindustan Times reports)
