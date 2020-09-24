Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he leaves the Hotel Dupont after having internal campaign meetings on Sept. 16, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Indian Americans raised $3.3 million for Biden at a Sept. 22 night fundraiser, where they also pressed his campaign to moderate its positions on Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as well as to add an agenda for the Hindu community on its web platform. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)