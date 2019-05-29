Symphony New Hampshire named Indian American conductor Roger Kalia as its new music director May 13.
“Dynamic, innovative, and compelling, those who saw Roger Kalia conduct Beethoven’s Fifth in January 2019 can attest to his passion and eloquent presence onstage,” the symphony announced on its website.
Describing Kalia as a “captivating communicator” equally at home with “popular warhorses” as he is with modern repertoire, and a proponent of music education for youth, Kalia, said the symphony, “brings a fresh view to classical music” and is acclaimed nationally for his musical ideas.
Kalia also currently serves as the music director for Orchestra Santa Monica, the Lake George Music Festival (New York), and the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra (Calif.), and is associate conductor of the Pacific Symphony.
Among Kalia’s guest conducting engagements are the National Symphony, Chicago Sinfonietta, the symphonies of Spokane, Wheeling, Long Beach, Bakersfield, Great Falls, Owensboro, and Adrian; the philharmonics of Savannah, Boise, and Evansville; and the Camarada Chamber Orchestra, said Symphony New Hampshire.
Kalia has also worked in various capacities with the New York Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, Fort Worth Symphony, Danish National Symphony, Winnipeg Symphony and Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Glenn Dicterow, David Kim, Nikki and Timothy Chooi, Randy Newman, Shayna Steele, Lisa Pegher, the B-52s, PROJECT Trio, Jack Black, Fei-Fei Dong, and Misha Dichter.
A native of New York, Kalia holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Houston and SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
