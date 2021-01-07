Indian American-founded online marketplace Poshmark, based in Redwood City, California, recently filed to raise $100 million in an Initial Public Offering of its Class A common stock.
Co-founded and led by president and chief executive officer Manish Chandra, Poshmark is an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of clothing and related products.
The firm has developed a popular online marketplace for buying and selling apparel and related products, according to the company’s profile.
Poshmark has grown quickly, and is producing profits and free cash flow, with the IPO anticipated to be in significant demand, according to expert reports.
The site acts as a form of social commerce, encouraging users to connect with each other in a safe manner for the sale of new and used apparel, accessories and other products.
Co-founder Chandra was previously co-founder of Kaboodle, an online shopping website acquired by Hearst Communications.
Poshmark has received at least $156 million from investors including Mayfield Fund, GGV Capital, Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital and Anderson Investments.
The firm acquires buyers and sellers via online marketing efforts and its mobile apps, which it advertises on the major app store platforms, it notes.
Poshmark takes a 20 percent cut of sale amounts of $15 or more, and a flat rate of $2.95 for sales under $15.00, the company description says.
In 2019, its active user base spent an average of 27 minutes per day on the site.
As of Sept. 30, 2020, Poshmark had 31.7 million active sellers. Through three-quarters of 2020, the company’s expenses vs. revenue were at 34 percent; in 2019, it was 64.5 percent.
The global market for selling clothing online is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars and has been growing quickly. The industry has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it has been hampered to some degree from logistical challenges, according to experts.
According to a Digital Commerce 360 report, online apparel sales represented 38.6 percent of total U.S. apparel sales in 2019 and accounted for all of the growth in retail clothing sales.
As of Sept. 30, 2020, Poshmark had $216.6 million in cash and $210.5 million in total liabilities, it notes. The free cash flow during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was $48.8 million.
Poshmark intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.
Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share while Class B holders will receive 10 votes per share, according to reports.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index. No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to increase its financial flexibility, create a public market for its Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for stockholders and the management, the company said.
Management said it intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from this offering for working capital, other general corporate purposes and to fund growth strategies.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Stifel, William Blair, Raymond James, Cowen and JMP Securities, according to the filing.
