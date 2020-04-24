LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On April 13, social media was rocked with the news that Dr. Priya Khanna, a New Jersey Indian American nephrologist, had succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. She was 43. Meanwhile, her father, also a physician, was battling for his life at the time of filing this story. Khanna’s passing was noted on Facebook by the “COVID-19 Physicians Memorial” handle and there was an immediate outpouring from the community including from those who said they had been her roommates and classmates.
Against the background of medical professionals working untenable hours and mostly under the understanding that they not talk about their concerns to the public, remembering and acknowledging those on the frontlines has become important.
Turn on the television, read the news or listen to the radio, chances are it’s an Indian American doctor explaining things that are going on at emergency rooms across the nation, giving credence to the estimate that 1 in every 7 people in the U.S. is touched by the care of a physician of Indian origin at any given time.
Long considered the pampered members of the troubled health care system in the U.S., doctors are our warriors today, going to battle each day for us, with an enemy that has not fully shown itself. Compounding matters are the widely reported lack of safety equipment and the daily decisions being made by doctors on who is eligible for a ventilator or plasma donation.
In Houston, Texas, Dr. Pranav Loyalka, who as the Medical Director of Structural Heart Disease, Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and MCS, HCA Gulf Coast Division, oversees 17 hospitals, agrees that the situation is “like a soldier going to war. There is potential for collateral at home. The hardest thing is just about thinking that we are taking something to the family.” He told India-West that no doctor is concerned with the challenges of taking care of patients. The problem is that “hospitals are a bit short on PPE.”
Unlike many other doctors whom India-West spoke to and were reluctant to talk on record about safety issues, Loyalka, concerned about patient care and the medical staff, was clear that media reports are not exaggerated. “There is a real shortage,” he said emphatically.
At several hospitals around the country, nurses are restricted in the number of gloves, masks and gowns that they can use in a particular shift, forcing nurses to juggle between visiting a patient for a second time or choosing individual safety.
The vulnerability of nurses and nurse’s aides is what concerns Dr. Parvati, who is at the center of it in the Bronx, New York. She explained that while the doctor is fully equipped, it is the nursing staff that goes in and has ongoing interaction with the patient. "Typically,” she pointed out to India-West, “they also tend to be older, people of color and in need of the check.”
At the ICU where she works, with its low socio-economic demographic and other susceptible factors, Parvati said that the pandemic has made things worse and, lately, in a typical week, has been dealing with 8 to 9 deaths.
Dr. Jay Desai, who works in the ICU in Montclair, New Jersey, faces tremendous loss too. “We have lost a lot of patients. At first it was sad but now it has become a reality,” he told India-West. The challenge, he says, has been dealing with a ghost virus. With input pouring in from patients, doctors, researchers and the experience of other nations, treatment is a moving target.
“So little is known about Covid-19 that different strategies have to be and is applied,” explains Dr. Jyoti Ruparel, a neo-natal hospitalist and pediatrician at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Southern California. What happens to a pregnant mother who tests positive? What does the birth of a baby to this mother mean for the infant? When can the mother and the father hold the baby? When can the mother go home? The questions are plenty and doctors scramble with the best of intentions to do their best, she told India-West.
Dr. Anand Rajan, an internal medicine intern at UCLA Medical Center, says they are all cognizant of changing approaches to patient care and there is a recognition that “we have to act fast.” Lower numbers in Southern California and a caring program director, he added, has ensured safety of the medical staff.
Ruparel said that thus far she has been fortunate to have “most of the babies born to Covid positive mothers do well. However, limiting visitation has led to the father unable to support the mother during this delicate time. Patients now need a lot of emotional support.”
Managing emotions of patients, families and interns around death, said Parvati, constitutes a sizeable chunk of the workload. “Families are not able to see their loved ones. It’s abnormal. I emphasize dignity to my team. If there can be dignity in death, then I feel I have done at least a small bit of my job right.” When the visit to a dying patient is not possible for the family, she uses her own phone to Facetime so the family and patient can at least see each other before the inevitable.
In the midst of death and desperation and irrespective of the politics, no one India-West spoke to agreed with that segment of the population which believes the pandemic to be just another kind of flu. Desai calls them out: “Check the data. Go visit the hospital instead of saying this.” Avers Parvati, “There are things being exaggerated but is nothing like what we have seen before. To say it’s going to go away is just not true.” Anand says things have changed: “I think those people are a minority. It’s all taken more seriously now; the ones who don’t get it are viewed as crazy.”
That America was unprepared and came to the Covid problem late is well-known, but Loyalka explained that with SARS and MERS fizzling out, people had become complacent.
“I get it. But by mid-February alarm bells should have sounded. I do blame China they didn’t tell us the scope of it.” He recalls how his device reps had gone to a conference in February and had fallen really sick afterward but were never diagnosed. “Huge perspiration in the bed…the signs were all there,” he recalled to India-West. Now, he is asking them to sign up for plasma donation.
Doctors and researchers are rushing to see if the plasma of recovered patients that contains Covid antibodies which helped fight the virus can be used to fight off the disease by others. “The more antibodies, the better,” explained Loyalka.
It’s not uncommon to see pleas on social media for donors. On April 19, Monica Luhar tweeted, “My friend’s dad is fighting for his life and is in urgent need of a plasma donor in Southern California.” (India-West received a call from a possible donor for this man following a story we had written; the donor was put in touch with the family.) A similar call had gone out for Khanna, too. Several Indian American organizations like AAPI and Sewa International have set up registries. It must be pointed out that not all states allow the donor to name the recipient. Meanwhile, the scramble for a vaccine goes on.
And tired doctors persevere on. “It is stressful, exhausting. It’s eat, sleep and repeat,” says Desai, but in the same breath adds, “You know you are making a difference.” He says his family worries about him and, laughing softly, says they expect a text or call from him every day. Ruparel takes 45 minutes after she gets home to clean up before she can tend to her autistic child. Her husband Jitendra’s support and web-based yoga, she says, allows her to keep her sanity.
On what keeps her motivated, Parvati, who comes from a family of physicians, says, “I am just doing my job.” Her mother, who lives in Southern California, says she gets asked by family and friends to ask her daughter to get back home. “It’s like asking the soldier to come home when war has been declared,” she told India-West; “My daughter is doing what she is supposed to do.”
Rajan’s mother Jana, whose older son too is a physician at UCSF, is worried but happy that her boys are able to help. “I am praying a whole lot more…for the children and those being served,” she said simply.
Loyalka, however, warns that “Indian physicians have got sick. Let’s not have the hubris that it doesn’t get to Indians genetically since the numbers in India look reasonable.” Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for moving quickly and the contact tracing that goes on in the country, Loyalka muses about its traditions.
“Maybe we were a society shaped by infection,” he says, and lists a number of them, such as “our greeting of namaste, leaving shoes outside the home, only one or two people being allowed into the kitchen, being served food instead of everyone handling the serving spoons, bathing after returning from the crematorium, the use of silver and copper vessels with the recent New England study showing that the virus is the least transmitted through copper…”
The reality is medicine today is geared to treat not prevent, Loyalka asserts.
So, while labs work frantically to provide the world a cure, there are some things we could all do. Ruparel advises: “Let’s practice life-saving social distancing and stay home.” She added, “Please help in whichever capacity you can with acts of kindness which could be a smile, a kind word, or gesture to a family member or a colleague like mine, who helped pick up some load of work today so I could come home to Orange County in daylight and bike with my son.”
