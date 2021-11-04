Washington, DC-based environmental organization EcoSikh successfully completed 365 sacred forests ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit CoP26. On Oct. 31, EcoSikh planted its 366th sacred forest of 950 trees in the heart of New Delhi, which also faces severe ecological issues, according to a press release. EcoSikh’s global president, Dr. Rajwant Singh, will be showcasing the Sacred Forest initiative as an effective climate solution for ecological restoration and will offer collaboration with governmental organizations and faith groups. A global meeting by FaithInvest will be addressed by EcoSikh in Glasgow.
EcoSikh plants sacred forests throughout India using Miyawaki methodology, the release said, adding that these sacred forests are named after Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh faith. They attract biodiversity within months and help restore the local ecological imbalance, it noted.
EcoSikh was founded in 2009 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program as the Sikh community's response to climate change. For over a decade, EcoSikh has been working on environmental issues in Punjab, India, and North America.
It has represented the Sikh community on various national and international platforms on climate change and sustainable development. As of now, EcoSikh has planted over 195,250 trees in India and 20,000 trees worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.