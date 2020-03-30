The COVID-19 virus is in full force throughout the U.S., with cases multiplying on a daily basis and the death toll rising.
The threat of the virus, otherwise known as coronavirus, has led to many areas issuing shelter-in-place orders, causing a ripple effect throughout various everyday operations, and particularly Indian American small businesses (see India-West report here: https://bit.ly/2wPC4K2).
In addition to altering government, the workforce and medical field, the global pandemic has also led to those in the educational field to make major adjustments.
Many schools have shuttered their doors to keep in line with social distancing, and the educational institutions are leaving kids and young adults to study from the confines of their homes.
Khan Academy is an educational nonprofit with free, interactive learning materials for students and free tools for teachers and parents. Led by Indian American entrepreneur Sal Khan, it is in a position to help young kids through high school.
However, the organization needs additional resources to manage the expected strain on infrastructure and the cost burden of adding new programs and services to help tens of millions of students, parents and teachers across the country, it said.
Bank of America has been a longtime partner of Khan Academy's work and is committed to supporting families and communities in this time of uncertainty, the organization said in a recent news release.
"I am inspired by how quickly Bank of America saw the opportunity to help the country and encouraged us to think big," said Khan Academy founder and CEO Khan in a statement.
"None of us could foresee a situation quite like the one we're facing, but it is our collective duty to step up. We need to move quickly because thousands of schools are closed and the closures are likely to accelerate in the weeks ahead," he said.
With Bank of America's support, Khan Academy is able to scale its new initiatives to help parents, students and teachers during school closures.
Khan Academy has provided students ages 4 through 18 a suggested daily schedule to continue learning as many kids continue to shelter-in-place as the virus continues to spread throughout the country.
“As a mission-focused non-profit, it is Khan Academy’s duty to do our part to ensure students keep learning amidst the school closures. We also want to support teachers and parents to the best of our ability as we navigate this crisis together,” Khan wrote on the academy website.
The schedule, which is broken up for kids in K-2, 3-5, 6-9 and 10-12, can be found here: http://bit.ly/2WrrFPe. In it, Khan maps out the day from waking up and getting dressed to lights out – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for K-2; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for 3-5; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to kids in grades 6-9; and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for high schoolers in grades 10 through 12.
Webinars are offered for parents and teachers to help them continue student learning at home.
Sal Khan personally hosts a livestream and answers questions weekdays at noon ET on Facebook and YouTube.
Khan Academy is exploring ways to further support students, parents and teachers with live "office hours" and mechanisms to answer academic and logistical questions, it said.
The Anant Agarwal-founded edX is also doing its part to help bridge the gap for students during their hiatus from brick-and-mortar schools.
Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 20 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world and industry-leading companies. As a global nonprofit, edX is transforming traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location and access.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the edX community of partners working to address the growing concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus and how it will impact their students, faculty and staff in new and challenging ways,” the organization said.
“Most recently, we’ve heard from our edX global university partner community that they are facing the specific challenge around how to provide access to educational content for their students, giving them the ability to continue learning and be engaged and connected, as universities around the world grapple with closing their campuses to contain the spread of the virus,” it said.
It said that it wanted to harness the power of the edX partner network to help in the most impactful way possible.
“This week, we launched the Remote Access Program, an initiative designed to help the edX partner community address the challenges they are facing, by providing their students with free access to courses and programs not just from their own universities, but from all edX partners participating in the initiative, helping students continue to learn online even as campuses close,” the organization said March 11.
The goal of edX is to help its university partners best support their students during this tough time.
“We believe that by sharing access to content across a global group of universities, we can unite like-minded students and instructors to learn as a digital community,” it said.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners to understand how we can further support them as they work with their students, faculty and staff to address the disruption to campus life caused by the spread of the virus, and will look for additional ways to help learners affected all over the world,” it concluded.
The response of the higher education institutions opted into the edX program has been positive.
“As an educator myself, I am often inspired by the innovations and impact that our partner community displays, but the response to this initiative, in such unprecedented circumstances, is one that reminds me of why we are all working together in the first place. I would like to take a moment to thank the partners working tirelessly together to help their students, faculty and staff navigate the ever-changing situation,” Agarwal wrote in a March 17 blog.
“In the next few days and weeks, the edX team will be sharing additional resources and updates to help our larger edX learner community in the best way we can. We recognize that there is far more about this situation that is out of our control than is in, but as we become more and more isolated as a global society, we hope that the entire edX community – partners, learners, educators – can feel connected and supported by each other,” the Indian American added.
Elsewhere, the U.S. Department of Education has expanded guidance issued to accreditors earlier this month about the level of flexibility they can offer colleges that are moving classes online due to the novel coronavirus. Most universities are now conducting their classes online using zoom.com.
In a memo issued earlier this month, the department said accreditors could conduct site visits virtually at their discretion, though they would be expected to visit in-person at a later date.
Virtual visits must be interactive, such as through phone and video calls, "rather than solely document reviews or exchanges of emails," the guidance explains.
The guidance comes as at least one accreditor said it plans to temporarily take most site visits remote and as others consider the option for some schools.
Under the latest guidance, which aims to clarify a missive issued earlier this month, accreditors can also extend the term of accreditation for institutions whose renewal site visits were interrupted due to the virus. Likewise, the agency may provide an extension to institutions that are at risk of losing their accreditation but are unable to meet, according to an Education Dive report.
And it is temporarily waiving steps accreditors would otherwise have to take to develop and enact new policies, so long as the agency's board approves the changes, the report said.
The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, a regional accreditor, recently announced it would conduct its spring site visits in a virtual format.
In an email to India-West, commission president Sonny Ramaswamy said, “We have waived accreditation requirements for Substantial Change by allowing institutions to switch to online instruction.”
However, Ramaswamy said that the students must inform NWCCU that they will do so, and the dates of initiation and termination of the online instruction; provide it an attestation that the institution will inform students on how the institution will conduct classes, including achievement of learning outcomes, competencies or knowledge required; and ensure that the registrar will support the work of faculty and record grades and issue appropriate credentials in line with your institutional catalog.
Ramaswamy said that all the institutions have switched to online instruction and have informed NWCCU.
“Certainly there are challenges and we are working with the institutions individually to help address,” he added.
Aside from the hurdle of making sure schooling options are available, Ramaswamy said there remains “a huge number of challenges, even for the large well-endowed institutions in wealthy states such as Washington and California; the smaller institutions in poorer states, in rural communities, and those who serve students from underserved populations are having challenges.”
For example, he says, the NWCCU Tribal serving colleges have students living on reservations where they do not have broadband connectivity and students do not have laptops, etc., and only have smart phones with poor signal.
“The ‘haves’ are going to be ok, but the ‘have nots’ will continue to fall further behind, which only exacerbates the outcomes for the students. We are very concerned about this,” he stressed in his email to India-West. “Additionally, many students from underserved and poor populations are homeless, have significant food insecurity, lack healthcare, etc., and they will be significantly negatively impacted.”
The Ed Department expects each agency will "resume normal practices as soon as reasonably possible." In the meantime, the guidance explains, they should post information on their websites about how schools are using the temporary flexibilities.
They should also record how the board voted on policies added or revised as a result of the situation stemming from the coronavirus, the Education Dive report said.
Rennu Dhillon, the founder and CEO of Genius Kids Development Inc., told India-West that the doors at most of the 38 Genius Kids locations throughout the Bay Area have remained open despite the pandemic (as of March 20).
That said, the enrollment has gone down significantly, depending on each kids’ family situation.
The Fremont, California-headquartered Genius Kids is an independent accelerated learning center and franchise founded on the philosophy “Never 2 Little 2 Learn,” based on the belief that every child is a “genius” and as educators and parents, it is our responsibility to awaken the “inner genius” in each child.
“We waited to hear from the school districts to see what they would do and when they closed, we went to the parents and asked if they wanted to send their kids,” Dhillon explained in a phone call with India-West. “A lot of the parents are essential workers – nurses, doctors and engineers at IT companies – or single parents who needed to go to work. About 47 percent of the parents wanted us to stay open,” she said.
The majority of the facilities remained open with added guidelines set to follow Health Department stipulations, the founder said.
The kids are highly supervised and are being told to keep distant from one another. The company is not having new enrollment or giving tours, Dhillon noted.
Additionally, any signs of a cold or high temperature, whether it be the small staff remaining on hand or a student, they are being sent home for several weeks to avoid any spreading of germs.
Despite remaining open, Genius Kids will take a big hit financially with a majority of kids not reporting and the after-school program completely shut down, Dhillon said.
“The business has been hit bad. That’s going to be a big blow,” Dhillon said. “Right now – it’s hard to say – but with all the news, I don’t see the kids coming back for several months.”
