A team of students at Carnegie Mellon University including Indian American students Sashank Gogula (second from right) and Mehar Sawhney (right), has developed a free mobile app that uses visual cues to help children and adults form sentences. Also seen here are (from left) DFA@CMU members Elizabeth Board, Elizabeth La, and Alyse Baker, a Pittsburgh speech-language pathologist who developed the language creation aid that the students have adapted as an iPad app. (cmu.edu photo)