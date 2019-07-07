(L-r): Dr. Maqbool Haq, chairman of the board of directors at Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston; Ramesh Bhutada, chief guest and vice president of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA; and Amil Nooruddin Yamani, leader of the Bohra community of Kingwood and Woodlands, are seen at the Eid Milan celebration in Houston, Texas. (Quaid Tinwala/SMB Films and Images)