The Siebel Scholars Foundation recently announced a new crop of scholars, with eight Indian Americans among the 93 individuals selected as part of the 2020 class.
Among the several dozens of scholars were Meena Jagadeesan of Harvard University, Abhishek Ravi from Northwestern University, Sumegha Garg and Raghuvansh Saxena from Princeton University, Pranjali Beri and Vishwajith Ramesh from U.C. San Diego, and Nuraini Aguse and Aniket Murhekar from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.
The foundation announced the recipients of the 2020 Siebel Scholars award in a Sept. 25 news release.
Now in its 19th year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 100 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, energy science and bioengineering.
The 93 distinguished students of the Class of 2020 join past Siebel Scholars classes to form an unmatched professional and personal network of more than 1,400 scholars, researchers, and entrepreneurs.
Through the program, this formidable group brings together diverse perspectives from business, science, and engineering to influence the technologies, policies, and economic and social decisions that shape the future, the foundation said.
“Every year, the Siebel Scholars continue to impress me with their commitment to academics and influencing future society. This year’s class is exceptional, and once again represents the best and brightest minds from around the globe who are advancing innovations in healthcare, artificial intelligence, the environment and more,” said Thomas M. Siebel, chairman of the Siebel Scholars Foundation, in a statement. “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome these students into this ever-growing, lifelong community, and I personally look forward to seeing their impact and contributions unfold.”
Founded in 2000 by the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Siebel Scholars program awards grants to 16 universities in the United States, China, France, Italy and Japan.
Following a competitive review process by the deans of their respective schools on the basis of outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership, the top graduate students from 27 partner programs are selected each year as Siebel Scholars and receive a $35,000 award for their final year of studies.
On average, Siebel Scholars rank in the top 5 percent of their class, many within the top 1 percent, it said.
