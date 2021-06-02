Eight Indian American scientists recently were honored for their contributions to cancer research by the Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research. Pictured (upper panel, left to right): Dr. Nina Bhardwaj, Dr. Dipanjan Chowdhury, Dr. Rajvir Dahiya (SAASCR president); Dr. Dharam Paul Chauhan (SAASCR secretary); and Dr. Sooryanarayana Varambally; (lower panel, left to right): Dr. Arti Shukla; Dr. Koyamangalath Krishnan; Dr. Pran K Datta; Dr. Rakesh K Singh; and Dr. Rajagopal Ramesh. (photo provided)