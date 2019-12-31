Eight Indian Americans are among 58 computing professionals named 2019 ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, combating cybercrime, quantum computing and wireless networking by the Association for Computing Machinery.
ACM is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field’s challenges.
The ACM Fellows Program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field.
Among the 2019 Fellows are Kavita Bala, Srinivasan Seshan, Kanianthra Mani Chandy, Prashant J. Shenoy, Ramesh K. Sitaraman, Mona Singh, Nisheeth K. Vishnoi and Subbarao Kambhampati.
Bala, of Cornell University, was honored for contributions to rendering and scene understanding.
Carnegie Mellon University’s Seshan was recognized for contributions to computer networking, mobile computing and wireless communications.
Chandy, currently at California Institute of Technology, was named a Fellow for contributions to queueing networks, performance analysis, distributed and parallel programming, and distributed simulation.
Shenoy, of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was named a Fellow for contributions to the modeling and design of distributed systems, while Sitaraman, also at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was named for contributions to content delivery networks, distributed systems, and scalable Internet services
Singh, at Princeton University, was named a Fellow for contributions to computational biology, spearheading algorithmic and machine learning approaches for characterizing proteins and their interactions.
Vishnoi, of Yale University, was named for contributions to theoretical computer science and its connections with mathematics, sciences, and social sciences.
And Kambhampati, of Arizona State University, was named for contributions to automated planning and human-aware AI systems and leadership within the field.
The 2019 Fellows hail from universities, companies and research centers in Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, and the United States.
The accomplishments of the 2019 ACM Fellows, said the organization, “underpin the technologies that define the digital age and greatly impact our professional and personal lives.”
“ACM Fellows comprise an elite group that represents less than one percent of the association’s global membership,” it added.
ACM will formally recognize its 2019 Fellows at its annual awards banquet, to be held in San Francisco, Calif., June 20, 2020.
