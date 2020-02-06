Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals Feb. 4 announced its 2020 cohort of top state student volunteers chosen as part of its 25th annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, with more than a handful of Indian Americans among them.
Prudential said in a news release that the 102 State Honorees – two from each state and the District of Columbia – were selected for projects such as taking on food insecurity, opioid abuse and veteran homelessness; leading projects to strengthen their local ecosystems; and creating new opportunities for inclusion and connection amongst their peers.
The youth volunteers were named State Honorees by the nationwide program honoring students in grades 5-12 for outstanding volunteer service.
Among the honorees were Dhruv Suryadevara of Ellington, Connecticut; Neha Devineni of Atlanta, Georgia; Kunal Mohindra of Yorktown Heights, New York; Akhila Boda of Lewis Center, Ohio; Rishika Jeyaprakash of Mason, Ohio; Sanika Datar of Kirkland, Washington; Adithi Raghavan of Sammamish, Washington; and Shruti Parthasarathy of Middleton, Wisconsin.
“In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society’s challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too.”
Suryadevara, 14, an eighth-grader at Ellington Middle School, is a dedicated volunteer at a regional food bank because of his deep concern for families dealing with food insecurity.
His first exposure to poverty came during biannual family trips to India. “There were many people begging on the streets because they had no other way of getting food,” he said in his bio. “It hurt me to see how these people struggled.” Back home, Suryadevara attended an event run by a charity that serves people in need. “It made me realize that I actually could and should do something to help struggling people,” he said.
He saw his chance to do just that when he found out that, despite his age, he could volunteer at Foodshare, a food bank serving Hartford and Tolland counties. He started working there in the summer of 2018, and then found opportunities to contribute throughout the school year. At the facility, he sorts and packages produce, meat, bread, milk and canned items, cleans vegetables, and helps maintain a garden, the bio adds.
Devineni, 17, a senior at Riverwood International Charter School, founded a nonprofit organization in 2017 that now encompasses more than 100 young people in several states and overseas who are working to improve the lives of children in need, particularly in the areas of nutrition, sanitation and education, her bio states.
On a trip to India, Divineni saw unimaginable poverty. “What I witnessed was heartbreaking,” she said. “Children younger than me were going to work in fields and factories and living in makeshift tents on the sides of the street.”
She returned home determined to help youth living in poverty and began by traveling around Georgia to assess the needs of children there. She founded ASA (for “Aspire, Serve, Achieve”). She spoke at schools and local events to challenge students to get involved and organized events for students to talk about poverty-related issues such as nutrition, sanitation and education.
Mohindra, 16, a junior at Yorktown High School, has drawn from his own experience with autism to become an accomplished teacher and mentor who helps children with autism and other young people acquire computer coding and robotics skills.
As a child, his autism made it very difficult for him to communicate with his family. But one day his older sisters taught him how to use computer programming to create games, and his whole world changed, his bio said.
Two years ago, he founded a nonprofit called “CodeConnect4All” to teach coding and robotics to kids with autism and other disabilities and connect them to their neurotypical peers.
Through his organization, Mohindra teaches classes in robotics and video game design at local libraries and conducts interactive workshops at after-school enrichment programs, it said.
Boda, 17, a senior at Metro Early College High School, founded a club at her school that advocates for female empowerment and organizes fundraisers to support girls’ education in third-world countries.
“As an American with Indian parents, I’ve experienced two worlds that are on opposite ends,” Boda said in her bio. “In India it is not uncommon to witness a girl getting married at 14 to support her family. In the states, my parents have given me a choice to make decisions about my future.”
Believing that all girls should be able to make their own choices about their lives, Boda began searching for organizations that advocate for girls’ rights and discovered Girl Up, a United Nations initiative focused on gender equality. When she learned her school did not have a Girl Up club, she started one.
The club started in 2016 with only two members; today, 15 students attend meetings and plan projects addressing issues important to them. The group has met with Ohio congressmen to lobby for bills that seek to enhance educational opportunities for adolescent girls around the world and has raised more than $10,000 for that cause through several fundraisers.
Jeyaprakash, 14, an eighth-grader at Mason Middle School, started a nonprofit that organizes service projects to “plant the seed of kindness” in kids, and in the process has raised over $7,200 for various causes and provided more than 3,000 new toys for a children’s hospital.
“When I was 7 or 8, I started to notice the world around me and saw many things that bothered me,” said Jeyaprakash in her bio. “Something inside of me kept nagging and telling me to push away the darkness and make a difference in others’ lives.” In 2015, Jeyaprakash followed through on that impulse and founded a nonprofit organization, “Little Helpers,” to inspire kids to help people in need.
Over the past four years, Jeyaprakash’s group has involved more than 500 young volunteers in over 50 service projects, such as making scarves and blankets, visiting retirement homes, sending cards to first responders and hosting toy drives.
Datar, 12, a seventh-grader at Environmental & Adventure School, celebrated Earth Day last year by conducting activities in her backyard to acquaint neighborhood preschoolers with things they can do to help take care of the planet’s natural environment, her bio said.
She also helped plant trees and rid trails of poison ivy in her area. “Community stewardship projects in my school have instilled a passion in me to do more environmental work and to be an advocate to make our community better,” said Datar. So last Earth Day, she decided to host a group of her younger sister’s friends and lead them through some fun, yet educational, activities.
Her first activity for the children was to make eco-friendly sidewalk paint by using cornstarch and water. After the kids painted the sidewalk, she took them on a scavenger hunt in a nearby park to find recyclable items, and then explained to the children how to properly recycle them. She also helped plant trees, volunteered to build signs providing information about native plants, and helped clean up poison ivy growing around a popular hiking trail.
Raghavan, 17, a senior at International Community School, educates young people about the environmental and economic impact of declining honeybee populations around the world, and encourages them to plant pollinator gardens to help reverse the decline.
While volunteering for a local wildlife habitat group, Raghavan learned about Colony Collapse Disorder, a phenomenon in which bee colonies suddenly disappear after the mass exodus of worker bees, her bio said.
After three years of training to become a beekeeper and planting pollinator gardens, She organized a small group of students at her school to launch a “BEEducated” initiative. First, they developed a free interactive app that provides general information about bees through a quiz, a map highlighting bee-friendly locations and a Jeopardy-style game.
So far, it’s been downloaded thousands of times and is used in hundreds of classrooms across the country, said Raghavan. Her group then developed a curriculum outlining the steps necessary to plant pollinator gardens at schools.
Parthasarathy, 17, a senior at Middleton High School, has taught workshops on Bharathanatyam, a classical Indian dance, to more than 400 students in her school district as a way to both relieve stress and promote understanding of her native country’s cultural traditions, her bio said.
When she was 5 years old, Parthasarathy’s family left India and settled in Wisconsin. Fearful of losing her Indian roots, she took up Bharathanatyam, a 2,000-year-old dance form that depicts mythological tales of gods and goddesses through movement and music. After stressful days, Parthasarathy would retreat to her basement and dance. It always made her feel better, she said.
In October of 2018, she found clinical studies showing that the footwork, hand gestures and facial expressions of Bharathanatyam had, in fact, been proven to reduce stress levels. So, she created “Calm with Kalaa,” an initiative that teaches both the history and culture of this ancient dance form and the movements themselves.
After reaching out to health teachers throughout her school district, she began conducting one-hour workshops at a middle school. Then she began leading workshops at her high school, which ended up integrating the teachings into a required health curriculum. Parthasarathy also has led workshops for her district’s staff on personal development days, and for university students and faculty at Yale, Princeton and Northwestern Universities, her bio adds.
“Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges,” JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP, said. “Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it’s an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change.”
Each of the honorees will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., for four days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 of the State Honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020.
Each of these National Honorees will receive a $5,000 award; a gold medallion; a crystal trophy for their nominating school or organization; and a $5,000 Prudential Foundation grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.
In addition to the State Honorees, the program’s judges recognized 234 students nationwide as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion. Nearly 450 other applicants were awarded Certificates of Excellence for their volunteer work.
