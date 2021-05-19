Ekal organizations have gone on the offensive against the COVID-19 pandemic surge that has spread throughout India. Above, an Ekal clinic where rural people are being treated. In addition, Arun Gupta, Indian American chairman of Ekal-USA, said: “Ekal has lost many volunteers to Covid, and so Ekal has created an endowment fund to the tune of $500,000 to $1 million as an assistance to their families.” (photo provided)