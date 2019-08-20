Earlier this year, Ekal Abhiyan Trust, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation’s umbrella organization, was bestowed with the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize’ for 2017 by the Government of India. Ekal’s M. Jain (l) is see receiving the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi (c) and President Ram Nath Kovind. Suresh Iyer, Indian American president of Ekal-USA, confirmed that Ekal has raised almost five and a half million dollars this year. (photo provided)