Considering Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation’s profound impact and rapid growth at the grass-root level, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2017, gave the organization a unique goal of establishing 100,000 schools by 2022. But looking at the speed at which the organization is working toward its goal, it will undoubtedly ring the ‘target-bell’ by early 2020.
Currently, Ekal has 93,000 schools in the same number of villages that are grooming 2.55 million children and youths each year. The most remarkable thing about these staggering numbers is that more than half of them are girls. And quite a few of its alumni have gone on to become high-caliber teachers, district officers, company administrators and technocrats in their adult life.
Although rooted in education, Ekal has blossomed into healthcare, integrated village development and economic empowerment.
This year, Ekal Abhiyan Trust, an umbrella organization for the various offshoots of Ekal, was bestowed with the Gandhi Peace Prize by the Government of India for its contribution to providing education in the remote areas and for furthering gender and social equality.
In 2018, the nonprofit added 20,000 schools. This meteoric rise has been partly due to the “Future of India” galas that the organization been hosting since 2017.
In October 2018, it raised over $5 million in three galas held in Houston, Texas, Washington and New York. This was in addition to the $6 million that it had already raised through its annual fund-raising concerts across the U.S. in 55 cities.
This year, two galas have been planned: Sept. 14 at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, Calif.; and Nov. 9 at Gotham Hall in New York.
At the Los Angeles gala, the keynote speaker will be Emily Church, executive director of the XPrize Foundation, with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi as the special guest. The entertainment will be provided by comedian-actor Omi Vaidya, which will be capped by a fusion-music concert by Nauzad.
Suresh Iyer, Indian American president of Ekal-USA, confirmed that Ekal has raised almost five and a half million dollars this year. Iyer said that he is confident that with the two galas they will reach the $10-million mark by the year-end.
In 2017, Bajrang Bagra, CEO of Ekal Abhiyan Trust, initiated a special literacy project for “troubled spots” in the border areas of India. He recently confirmed that almost 6,000 Ekal schools are in operation in Jammu and Kashmir and are run by the locals under Ekal’s guidance.
For tickets and more information about the galas, visit www.lagala.ekal.org, or www.nycgala.ekal.org.
