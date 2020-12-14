On Dec. 5, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation hosted a star-studded gala called ‘Future of India” during which a record-setting $6.5 million in pledges and donations was raised for special projects.
Celebrities who lent their support to the cause were iconic cricketer Kapil Dev, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, leading entrepreneur Ajay Piramal, Bollywood singer Sanjeevani Bhelande, and several other entrepreneurs.
The main objective of the gala, chaired by Mohan Wanchu, chairman and CEO of EC Info Systems, was to not only raise funds, but to also express gratitude to philanthropists who have consistently supported the organization through the years, stated a press release.
Earlier in the year, after successfully controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in 102,000 rural and tribal villages in India, Ekal raised funds through 10 regional mid-year virtual concerts for its conventional activities, said the press release.
At the gala, there was overwhelming support for the foundation’s initiatives such as Integrated Village Development, E-Shiksha, tailoring centers, telemedicine, Arogya Initiative, Ekal-on-wheels, Gramotthan Research Ctr, and computer centers, among others.
Kamlesh Shah, co-chair of the gala, started the pledge-drive by contributing $580,000. Fifteen donors pledged $250,000 or more while Ajay Keshap confirmed a donation of one million dollars.
Ranjani Saigal, executive director of Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, gave a brief outline of Ekal’s special projects, which was followed by former Zee TV CEO and chairperson of Ekal-Global Subhash Chandra, giving an overview of what the foundation is all about.
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is Ekal’s brand ambassador, emphasized that “the donation to Ekal wasn’t a subsidy for the needy, but a divine investment in India’s future.”
He further appealed to the youths of India to join “an inquisitive, creative and passionate organization like Ekal to give a purpose to their life.”
Business tycoon Ajay Piramal said: “Ekal’s emphasis on dispensing quality education and primary healthcare in rural area is a game changer. No one understands rural-tribal mindset better than Ekal with its widespread presence in villages nor anyone has a committed pool of huge selfless volunteers.”
Sajjan Agarwal not only donated $250,000 for ‘Arogya Sevika’ (healthcare assistant) in the villages, but also agreed to match the next $250,000 donation. This challenge was met by Manubhai Shah. The $250,000 will benefit 7,500 people in 150 villages, according to the press release.
A new initiative called ‘GRANE’ (Gramotthan Atma-Nirbharata for Ekal) was introduced at the gala. It aims to bring e-commerce activities to the villages.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed his own and his family’s long association with Ekal.
The evening was interspersed with brief video-clips of Ekal’s work, its impact on rural lives and its initiatives to empower rural folks.
Kapil Dev was interviewed live about his achievements in cricket. He asserted that in life, “winning is not everything.” He said that he was impressed by Ekal’s infusion of “fun-sports” in education.
The primary goals for the foundation in the next five years include increasing ‘Ekal On Wheels’ vans from the current number of 25 to 85; increasing ‘Integrated Village Clusters’ (30 villages each) from 12 to 51; increasing ‘skill development centers’ from 33 to 100; taking the count of ‘Gramotthan Resource Ctrs’ from 16 to 27; increasing ‘telemedicine’ from 120 villages to 6,000 villages; and providing ‘intensive health care’ from the current 1,200 villages to 6,000 villages, added the press release.
In addition, Ekal also wants to push its ‘E-Shiksha,’ or digital education initiative, taking it to 100,000 villages from the current number of 1,200 villages.
For more information, visit www.ekal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.