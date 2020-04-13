As the Coronavirus outbreak has largely been reported in the media in the urban area populations, the Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation has quietly launched an ambitious initiative against it in the rural and tribal areas across India.
As for networking and connectivity in such areas, Ekal is in a unique position with its presence in over 103,000 such remote hamlets, according to a press release from Prakash Waghmare of Ekal. As the shortage of masks and sanitizers became apparent in early March, Ekal tailoring training centers banded together and started stitching face masks and producing hand sanitizers for Ekal volunteers, district health authorities and law enforcement personnel. It had been producing 10,000 masks and 1,000 liters of hand sanitizers or disinfecting solutions per day as of March-end and supplying them free-of-cost to the authorities, said the release. Masks and sanitizers are also being distributed free-of-cost to poor families; it costs Ekal Rs. 20 each to make it and to distribute it.
According to Bajrang Lal Bagra, CEO of Ekal Abhiyan (the umbrella organization of all Ekal satellite endeavors), beginning this month Ekal is launching a more ambitious plan to triple its tailoring capacity in 28 centers to produce 1 million cotton masks by the end of April. These 2-ply masks are being made to WHO’s stringent specifications and Ekal plans to keep on producing them as long as there is a need, noted the release.
As part of empowerment efforts and to reduce the dependency on outside food, Ekal Villages have actively started harvesting ‘Poshan Vatikas’ (nutritional sustaining food items) for the people in their own vicinity on a cooperative basis. Keeping up with the governmental directive, although all Ekal field activities were suspended on March 14, according to Lalan Kumar Sharma, central co-coordinator of Ekal Abhiyan, the awareness campaign against the deadly virus is going full speed with the blessings of the local concerned authorities. Currently, ‘Arogya Sahayikas’ (health assistants) and Ekal teachers are not only emphasizing critical need for personal hygiene and clean environment in villages, but also keeping a written tab on cases related to fever, cough and shortness of breath. Social-distancing and repeatedly washing hands with soap is being promoted as part of the daily routine.
Ekal volunteers residing in Indian urban areas are helping older, poor people during these lockdown days and are providing food or sustenance items wherever possible.
Meanwhile, Ekal-USA is providing assistance to the needy in a variety of ways as well, such as food, mask-making, grocery items and medical help, etc. Ekal volunteers in the United States are assisting food banks, soup kitchen and delivery of groceries to the elderly.
According to Suresh Iyer, Indian American president of Ekal-USA, “In the U.S., Ekal has partnered with other non-profit organizations, including ‘Sewa International’, in providing community service at this hour of immense need. It’s times such as these we are seeing the best of humanity and I am confident that we will get through this difficult time soon and come out feeling even stronger.”
Though all the annual fund-raising concerts have been cancelled currently for the foreseeable future, Ekal Vidyalaya is appealing its loyal donors and well-wishers who have been consistently helping it to keep supporting its multiple endeavors in rural areas, including its ambitious initiative to fight Coronavirus. Donations can be made at: https://www.ekal.org/us/donate.
