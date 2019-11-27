Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation Nov. 9 announced it had made history by reaching a lofty school milestone.
The foundation, at a “Future of India” gala in New York City attended by members of the Indian American community, reached a 100,000-school milestone within minutes of its beginning.
Going into the gala, the foundation had 99,200 schools and so the evening was full of anticipated excitement to ring the bell for the magical 100,000-school landmark, according to a news release.
As soon as Mohan Wanchoo took the reins of the evening as the chairperson of the gala, he took everyone by surprise with his trailblazing announcement, the release notes.
He pledged $1 million over a period of five years patching, with immediate effect, the shortfall amount for 800 schools to reach the magical figure of 100,000 schools, it said.
These additional schools will be established shortly and will benefit 25,000 children bringing annual literacy total to 2.7 million children.
Wanchoo’s pronouncement was not only celebrated with thunderous applause and sparkling fireworks, but it also set in motion an exuberant outpour of generosity for the rest of the evening, the foundation said in its release.
By the end of the evening $3.1 million were raised. This was in addition to the earlier Los Angeles gala where $2 million were raised.
This year, the New York gala was hosted at Gotham Hall and was attended by the elite of the society and Ekal’s dedicated supporters.
Although rooted in literacy, Ekal has blossomed into empowerment of rural-tribal folks across India. The evening’s keynote speaker and star-attraction was Bollywood celebrity and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi, according to the release.
In addition, distinguished speakers included Raju Reddy, a successful Indian American entrepreneur whose company was acquired by Hitachi; and Ragy Thomas, founder and CEO of Sprinklr, a social-media management and marketing enterprise, the release said.
Ranjani Saigal, the executive director of Ekal, traced the 32-year history of Ekal, including its transition into a nation building movement, the release said.
At the conclusion of her captivating speech, she applauded Ekal on getting the iconic “Gandhi Peace Prize” from the government of India for its social work in rural-tribal areas with gender equality.
This award, which is given to only one organization each year, was recently bestowed on Ekal Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Kovind.
For the benefit of people assembled, the “Peace Prize” itself was ushered on the stage by a select group of people and presented to the gathering by Prakash Waghmare, a member of the PR national committee, and Suresh Iyer, president of Ekal-USA.
There was a brief panel discussion moderated by Amrita Saigal, a young entrepreneur, to highlight various aspects of Ekal that appeal to the donors.
Ragy Thomas pledged strong support to education and pledged $100,000 to accelerate its pace.
Raju Reddy, partnering with Ekal, expressed a desire to bring transformation to rural Telangana.
The Sarva Mangal Family Trust and Keshap Group confirmed matching technological intervention in education in digital-tablets format.
A momentous turn occurred when Riya, 13, donated $1,000 from a fundraiser she had at her home, the release noted.
Oberoi was so touched by this that he appealed to the gathering to match her cute gesture and the gathering responded by donating an additional $30,000, the release said.
Several dignitaries were honored at the event, including Indian Consul General of New York Sandeep Chakravorty and New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.
Ekal also recognized several supporters for their distinctive projects. Among them were Dr. Kavita Navani of Sankalp for aiding 625 Ekal schools; Himanshu Shah of Shah Capital for supporting Gramothan Resource Center; Adish and Asha Jain and Vandana and Vivek Sharma for corroborating in integral village development; and Subra and Anu Dravida for promoting digital literacy through the Ekal-on-Wheel project.
The Perfection of Man Foundation made a significant announcement at the end of the evening to support planting of 1 million trees in Ekal villages, the release added.
Pradeep Goyal, chairman of Ekal Abhiyan Trust, and S.K. Jindal, a trustee, had specially flown from India to grace the occasion and to boost the morale of everyone to make gala a grand success, the release added.
Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap kept the crowd sizzling with her singing and enticed them to dance to her tunes, it added.
