On Nov. 3, the Los Angeles/Orange County chapter of the Ekal Vidyalaya held its annual walk-a-thon, with over 150 participants completing the five km walk at the Cypress Village Community Park in Irvine, Calif.
While the walk began at 9 a.m., the event started at 8 a.m. with the registrations, welcome, and a light breakfast for all the participants. Participants walked for approximately five km and were asked to read the signs explaining Ekal’s mission along the way. Upon finishing the walk, they were quizzed on the same. The quiz became a raffle ticket and a drawing was held after the walk.
The winners received relaxation baskets that included aromatherapy items, mugs with tea packets, fuzzy socks, cookies, and chocolates, among other items.
Following the prize giving ceremony, president of the Los Angeles/Orange County chapter Mayuri Desai explained the mission of Ekal Vidyalaya to the attendees.
She told the young men, women and kids present that how privileged they were to be in this country and have access to a good education. She also explained that as “human beings, it is our duty to help others by whatever means available, such as by volunteering our time.”
She strongly expressed that “we are fortunate and must find a way to give back.”
Among those present were students from the University of California, Irvine, and mothers with young children.
Ekal Vidyalaya is a grass-roots organization that brings learning and education directly to children and much of its work involves operating one-teacher schools in remote rural and tribal villages in India and Nepal.
The NGO’s volunteer team that helped at the event included Vijaya Tiwari, Mayuri Desai, Sulabha Abhyankar, Priya Deshpande, Gulshan Bhatia, Vishnu Yalamanchi, Veena Kumar, Sona Mehta, Anil Mahajan, Anil Parekh, Uma Gulani, Mrudula Cheruvatath, and Suman Bhasin.
