LOS ANGELES — With one sewing machine and fabrics saved over the years, Indian American residents of Koreatown Ghanashyam Chejara, 73, and his wife Anguri Chejara, 70, are making 35 standard size cloth masks per day with intentions to provide a mask for every local citizen who has to leave their home and go to work.
Due to the mandatory lockdown, the Chejaras have been staying at home for past several weeks. With no work or proper source of income, they have nevertheless decided to help the local community by recycling unused fabrics to make face masks and distribute them to local stores on 3rd and Alexandria Streets in downtown Los Angeles, according to an email received by India-West.
