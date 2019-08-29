An elderly Sikh American man was fatally stabbed Aug. 25 evening in Tracy, Calif., in an incident that some community members are deeming a hate crime.
Parmjit Singh, who wore a religiously-mandated turban and beard, was taking his routine evening walk through Gretchen Talley Park near his home.
What happened next is yet unknown by investigators, Lt. Trevin Freitas, a spokesman for the Tracy Police Department, told India-West.
Police arriving at the scene found Singh suffering from what Freitas confirmed was a stab wound. He died approximately 15 minutes after police arrived, as aid was being administered.
Freitas said the incident was being investigated as a homicide, but not as a hate crime, as there was no evidence yet to support a bias-related incident. “We’re looking at all options, going to where the evidence leads us,” he said, adding that the entire investigative unit of the Tracy Police Department is actively pursuing leads.
Singh’s son-in-law, Harnek Singh Kang, told India-West that the victim’s wallet and cell phone were found near him, seeming to suggest that robbery was not the motive. But Freitas, who could not confirm if Singh’s belongings were still with him when police arrived, said that an attempted robbery could still be a possible motive.
Security camera footage taken at the park reveals a young white male fleeing the scene. Police have released the video via social media, seeking help from the community in identifying the male fleeing the scene. The video can be seen here:
Kang told India-West his father-in-law was a farmer from India who immigrated to the U.S. in 2017 to live with his family in Tracy. Singh, 64, worked at the Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory in nearby Stockton.
Singh leaves behind his wife Amarjit Kaur, son Surinder, daughter Mohan Davinder, and three grand-children. Singh and his wife were living with Kang.
A funeral has been scheduled for Sept. 14. Both Kang and Freitas said the neighborhood where Singh was stabbed is very safe. “I’ve lived here since 2001, nothing like this has ever happened before,” Kang said emotionally. The family is deeply grieving the loss of their patriarch, he said.
Kang told India-West he is convinced that the incident is a hate crime, but he is waiting for police to conclude their investigation. He credited Tracy police with doing a “good job” on the case.
An evening vigil was held in the memory of Singh on Aug. 28 evening at the scene of the crime in Gretchen Tally Park. Indian American community activist Jass Sangha, one of the organizers of the vigil, told India-West that more than 1,000 people showed up to mourn Singh.
“We are not assuming this is a hate crime, but we are not ruling that out,” said Sangha, who is running for the mayoral seat in the 2020 election.
“We are confident that the police are doing a good job. They were at the crime scene all night, working diligently,” she said.
Police met with community leaders Aug. 26 evening to apprise them of their investigation. “The community here is very shaken up,” said Sangha, noting that — though the Tracy community by and large is quite peaceful — “in the last four to five years, we have seen these kinds of crimes more frequently.”
Sangha noted that the white male in the videotape is being seen by police as a person of interest who could give more information about the case. Sangha said he is not being considered as a suspect right now.
She noted that the Sikh American community is embedded in Tracy’s business and social community. There are two gurdwaras in town, and many Sikh farmers and businessmen, she said.
Tracy police are asking people with information about the incident to call Detective Camillo Swiger at (209) 831-6648 or Detective Jarrod Jesser at (209) 831-6640 or Tracy Crime Stoppers (209) 831-4847. A $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest has been announced by the Police Department. Sangha said the Sikh community will also put out a hefty reward if one is needed.
