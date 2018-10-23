At a preliminary hearing Oct. 16 in San Joaquin County, Calif., Superior Court, a 71-year-old turbaned Indian American man described an Aug. 6 brutal attack at a Manteca park, during which he was spat upon and thrown to the ground by two young men, one allegedly the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.
Via an interpreter, the victim – Sahib Singh Natt – described the ordeal. As he was taking his daily 6 a.m. stroll around Graystone Park in Manteca, Singh said he was confronted by two men who initially asked him for money. Singh testified that he told the young men he had no money, at which point, the suspects began to beat the victim severely, and knocked him to the ground.
The attack was captured on video surveillance, and shows the suspects kicking Singh in the groin area as he fell to the ground. The pair left, but then returned; one of the suspects spat on Singh.
A nearby resident helped Singh to stand up and get home. The suspects were arrested two days later in Modesto. Singh sustained injuries to his head, chest, arms, and lower abdomen and continues to feel the effects today. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2yVn9uO)
“I still have pain in my neck,” Natt said, as reported by The Stockton Record.
In court, during the preliminary hearing, Singh pointed at one of the suspects, 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister, the estranged son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister. McAllister has been charged with three felony counts of robbery and causing harm to an elderly person, and four misdemeanor counts of battery and petty theft. He is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on $300,000 bail.
McAllister has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.
After his arrest, Darryl McAllister issued a lengthy statement apologizing to Singh. He said that his son has been estranged from the family for a number of years and has fallen in with bad elements.
The second suspect is a minor, who is not being identified because of his age. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office has not yet said whether it intends to charge him as an adult.
McAllister’s public defender asked Singh how he could know that the men were asking him for money, since he doesn’t speak English. Singh said he understood that the suspects were asking him for money, and responded to them that he didn’t have any, upending his pant pockets for emphasis.
The violence against Singh is the latest in a long line of attacks against elderly Sikh American men in California’s Central Valley.
