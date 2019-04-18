Random acts of kindness when posted on social media tend to inspire people. However, this particular act of kindness played out slightly differently, but inspired people nevertheless.
An Indian American 7-Eleven owner has become somewhat of a hero on social media after a post on Facebook illustrating his reaction upon noticing a teen thief in his Toledo, Ohio, store went viral.
On April 6 night, Jay Singh spotted someone in his store that made him suspicious, according to CBS News. “You can see he’s turning here, putting stuff in his pocket,” he was quoted as saying.
After asking an employee to call 911, he confronted the customer.
“He said, ‘Oh, I’ll put it back.’ I said, ‘No, put everything on the counter. I want to see all the things that you have,’” Singh told CBS, adding he just had one question for him, “Why was he stealing?”
“He said, ‘I’m hungry. I’m stealing it for myself and my younger brother.’ I said, ‘You need food? I’ll give you food. That’s not a problem,’” Singh said.
So Singh packed food for the two of them and decided against calling 911.
“He’s a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem,” Singh told the news channel.
Cedric Bishop, who was present at the scene, took to Facebook to share the story.
Relaying the entire scene, Bishop wrote, “… the owner made him empty out his pockets. He had a lot of munchies. The young man said he only wanted to feed himself and his little brother. The owner said, this is not food. You want food I give you food. The cashier had the 911 operator on the phone. The owner told her to hang up. He went and started putting chicken drummies, sausage rolls, and a whole pizza and gave him a 2 liter. I thought that was an amazing thing the owner did. I was so touched I gave the young man $10. Some young people just need to know that someone cares.”
The post has been shared over 2,000 times.
Singh told CBS News that feeding the hungry is an integral aspect of Indian culture.
“It’s basically our Indian culture that if you give food to a hungry person, that’s considered like God will bless you for that,” he said.
