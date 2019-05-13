Kunoor Ojha, a young Indian American activist who previously worked for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign as its new national campus and student organizing director, has been hired by Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign as the Deputy National Organizing Director.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Ojha said this “means I’m helping to build a badass decentralized network of grassroots leaders in 50 states. HMU and let’s cancel this debt?!”
Ojha most recently was an action director with the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and prior to that position, she was an associate organizing director with the Indivisible Project, according to her LinkedIn page.
Before joining Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, Ojha was the national student organizing director with Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign
A graduate from the Chicago-based Illinois Institute of Technology with a B.S. in political science, iit.edu noted that while she was a student there, she worked as a field organizer for President Obama’s second presidential campaign. After graduation, she served as a regional field director for Yes for Independent Maps, a campaign focused on reforming the legislative district map-drawing process in Illinois. Prior to joining the Sanders campaign, she was a field director for the Bill Hughes Jr. congressional campaign in New Jersey.
