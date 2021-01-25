Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, through his Musk Foundation has donated $5 million to Sal Khan’s Khan Academy.
Khan thanked Musk for his donation through a video. He tweeted the same on his personal Twitter handle.
“I just want to give a huge shout out to Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation for their incredibly generous support for Khan Academy,” Khan shared in the video. “This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. It will allow us to make the software and the practice that much more engaging for millions of students and teachers around the world,” the Indian American entrepreneur added.
Khan Academy’s not-for-profit nature enables billions of students to access science and mathematics-based classes and content, which has especially been a boon in these difficult times, according to its website.
The content is created by a team of experts and is completely free for all students and teachers.
Moreover, teachers also have access to a number of tools that can help identify gaps in their students’ understanding, it said.
Khan Academy has 120 million registered users and 20 to 30 million students are using the platform every month.
“I view this type of investment as really foundational for us to be able to build a multi-generational institution, so that future Elon Musks of the world are also able to tap into their potential and help all of us up-level who we are as a civilization,” Khan continued.
As millions of kids take online school classes from home globally including in India, the government along with the private education sector have a great responsibility to offer online e-Learning to more than 60 million college students and 1.5 billion school students worldwide, the statement added.
Khan Academy was founded as a non-profit in 2008 and focuses on creating a set of online tools that help educate students, by creating short lessons in the form of videos.
