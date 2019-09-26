The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20 announced that the Overseas Citizen of India application process in the U.S. has been simplified.
Instead of a two-step application process, the applicant will now submit the OCI application form and upload related documents directly at the Government of India website at https://ociservices.gov.in/welcome, the embassy said.
Additionally, the embassy noted that the new process will have no restriction of consular jurisdiction for OCI applicants.
The applicant will be free to apply at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., or any of the Consulates General of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York or San Francisco, it said.
While submitting the application on the Government of India website, the applicant will need to select the location where he/she wants the OCI application to be processed, according to the news release.
On completion of online application process, the applicant should print the form, related documents and affidavits and submit them at the Outsourcing Partner, Cox & Kings Global Services office in the selected location, it said.
Details regarding the form filling process, requirement of documents and payment of fees, can be checked at the CKGS website at https://www.in.ckgs.us/oci/how-to-apply.
