The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26 celebrated the 71st Republic Day of India with hundreds in attendance.
Over 500 Indian Americans from the Greater Washington, D.C., area took part in the celebration, the embassy said in a news release.
Deputy Chief of Mission Amit Kumar paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in front of the embassy.
Thereafter, Kumar unfurled the national flag followed by singing of the national anthem.
He also addressed the gathering and read out the address of the president of India delivered on the eve of the Republic Day.
This was followed by singing of patriotic songs by the students of Gandharva School of Music in Richmond, the release said.
