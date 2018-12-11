The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., hosted a solemn event "in memory of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks" Nov. 26.
The event was attended by Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism in the U.S. State Department Ambassador Nathan A. Sales; Basant Sanghera; Jennifer Whethey, director in the U.S. National Security Council at the White House; and Rabbi Levi Shemstov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch.
Remarks on the occasion were delivered by India's Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna, Nathan Sales and Rabbi Shemstov.
During his remarks, Sarna paid tributes to the innocent lives lost during these attacks which included Indians and citizens from 14 other countries, including those from the United States, the Embassy said in a news release.
He condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged the international community to call on Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of this heinous terrorist attacks to justice, the release said.
He thanked the U.S. State Department for instituting a "Rewards for Justice" program announcing a bounty for any information leading to arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, it said.
To honor the memory of the victims, a moment of silence was observed by the attendees followed by lighting of candles, the release said.
Extracts from an article written on this occasion by Kia Scherr, co-founder of a charity 'One Life Alliance' and a family member of U.S. victims in this tragedy, was also read out on the occasion.
The event concluded with the screening of an HBO documentary on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, titled “Terror in Mumbai,” the release said.
The event was attended by a broad cross-section of leaders from various communities in Washington, D.C., including the Indian American community and Jewish American community. Representatives of the U.S. Congress, media and think tanks were also present during the event, the Embassy said.
