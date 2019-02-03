The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26 celebrated the 70th Republic Day of India with hundreds of members of the Indian American community in attendance.
Roughly 800 community members attended the celebration at the Embassy as Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the public park in front of the building. Thereafter, the ambassador unfurled the national flag followed by singing of the national anthem. Shringla then addressed the guests and read out the address of the president of India on the occasion of the Republic Day of India, an embassy news release said.
The president’s speech highlighted three important milestones, including the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India; and elections for the 17th Lok Sabha.
In his remarks on the occasion, the ambassador lauded the pivotal role played by the Indian diaspora in the U.S. in contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries, the release said.
He thanked the guests for turning out in such large numbers as a reflection of their affection for India and as a source of strength and inspiration for the Embassy as we seek to further strengthen and deepen the bonds of friendship between India and U.S.
The program concluded with the singing of patriotic songs by young students from the Gandharva School of Music of Richmond, Virginia, the release said.
