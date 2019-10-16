MILPITAS, Calif. — About 14 years ago, a few Indian Americans dreamt of creating a space where table tennis enthusiasts could get together and enjoy a few rounds of the game. Fast forward a few years, and the unassuming recreational facility has turned into something spectacular. Called the India Community Center Table Tennis Center here, it has become one of the largest of its kind in North America, consistently producing a growing pool of national and Olympic stars.
“We hadn’t given it any thought. We were like ‘Hey! Let’s play some table tennis’ and all of a sudden, we realized that all these people showed interest,” Anil Godhwani, noted Indian American serial entrepreneur and India Community Center co-founder, told India-West. “We started getting kids that were winning in their age groups at the national level, so it was a surprise but a pleasant one. We were quite happy to help continue to support, grow and nurture the program.”
On. Oct. 12, during the center’s 12th annual fundraiser event held at the 20,000-square-foot dedicated facility, guests got a chance to see established and emerging talent firsthand, enjoy ‘sporty’ food and show their support for the game.
Several hundred kids of varying ages and skill levels hone their craft at the firmly established center. What sets ICC’s table tennis apart from others is the number of elite coaches from different backgrounds and styles in the sport, including the executive director of the program, Rajul Sheth.
“Having a center with a lot of players is a big plus, of different styles, different levels, we are the second largest table tennis center in North America. We have the largest program; we have 25 tables, talented kids’ programs which produces national champions and Olympians,” Godhwani explained to India-West. “We have 40 of our best kids participating in the Talented Kids Program which on a monthly basis puts them through private lessons, group lessons, leads where they compete with each other on a weekly basis, tournaments that happen around California and the U.S.…summer camps, fitness…it’s a very structured program where these kids not only play with each other but with 11 world class coaches that we recruit from China, India, Europe, the U.S. We pay them well, so we recruit top talent like coach Wang Hao, who was on the Chinese team that won the world championship three times.”
Among the guests at the center’s fundraiser were Milpitas Mayor Rick Tran, Virginia Sung, CEO of USA Table Tenni; Khoa Nguyen, two-time Olympian as part of the U.S. table tennis team; and Gautam Godhwani, co-founder of ICC.
Anil Godhwani stated that playing table tennis has been shown to sharpen children’s academic performance.
“A lot of the parents in our community and even in Chinese community, we have a huge focus on studies as we should. I’m a dad, too,” he noted to India-West. “But table tennis is actually known to help kids do better in studies. Call it just playing a sport and being physically fit, or hand-eye coordination, focus and concentration. So I hope more parents come and at least take one class or join a group lesson.”
He also mentioned that the center offers programs not just for the kids but adults, too.
“A lot of us played table tennis back home in India but we haven’t picked up the racquet in like ten years or more. It’s a wonderful opportunity because we have players at every level, from beginners to Olympians so regardless of what someone’s level is, they fit in easily,” Godhwani told India-West.
The highlight of the event were the exhibitions by some of ICC Table Tennis Center’s finest players, who showed off jaw-dropping skills in returns, footwork, speed and more in matches against the coaches.
Rupal Dandia served as the event’s emcee, acknowledging the patrons and inviting Sheth to launch the showcase featuring ICC junior boys and girls. The showcase portion of the event featured national players Ved Sheth, Ashwin Sakuratri, Purvi Soni, Darryl Tsao, Jensen Feng and Adi Godhwani who pulled up more than a few tricks to entertain the guests.
Former Controller and CFO of California Steve Westly, who co-chaired the 2019 ICC Table Tennis Showcase and Fundraiser with Anil Godhwani, also challenged the pros to a match alongside Godhwani.
After contributing $5,000 each, Godhwani and Westly urged the audience to donate to one of the most successful table tennis programs in the country, which they did.
“Nothing makes me prouder than the ICC or being American to see the caliber of the champions that come out of this center,” Westley told the audience.
Just before the dinner was served and the last paddle fell, guests were pitted against the center’s star players, bringing the curtains down on a fun and memorable event.
The annual fundraiser covers the program’s expenses, which include better coaching, travel to tournaments within the U.S. and abroad, and training camps, among other things.
Expounding on the center’s future plans, Godhwani told India-West: “The India Community Center is about community and community is when you bring people together to eat, dance, listen to music together, or play,” adding that centers in Palo Alto and the Tri-City area were in the pipeline.
“It’s a numbers game. The more players, good kids we have that are part of the TKP program and more coaches, the more people we will produce,” Godhwani stated. “America really hasn’t discovered table tennis. They think of it as ping pong or beer pong. Table tennis as you saw, is a very serious sport. You need fitness, footwork, strategy…”
Westley told India-West that the game is a “symbol, a parable of Indian Americans going to the top in every field not just academics.”
“It’s said, Indian Americans don’t do sports, but we are showing here that they are some of the best athletes in the world,” Westley added. “Rajul Sheth is a hero by any standard in America. This is the personification of America; people coming from all over the world and going on to become the best players in the world. This is a symbol that whatever Indian American and Chinese American immigrants do, they come to the United States and become the best. This is what makes our country the best country in the world.”
