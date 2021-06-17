Emmy-nominated Indian American filmmaker and Happy Life Yoga co-co-creator Tirlok Malik will be hosting a virtual yoga event on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021 June 19 at 10 a.m. EST. The theme of the event is “Happy Life Yoga.”
The event, which will see participants from many countries, will be available on Zoom and social media sites such as Facebook Live (IndusTV and Facebook page of GOPIO Manhattan).
“Happy Life Yoga follows a basic underlying philosophy. If you feel you deserve and want to live a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life then Happy Life Yoga can show you how. It’s a way of living inspired by the wisdom of Ayurveda, yoga and Indian philosophy and no mats are needed to practice it,” explained Malik.
Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal will be the chief guest at the event which is being presented by GOPIO Manhattan, the Indian Panorama, the Indian American Forum and Consulate General of India, New York.
Guest speakers at the event include award-winning filmmaker, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author, Dr. Bhuvan Lall; Sangeeta Agarawal, CEO and founder of Helpsy; Neil and Andrea Garvey, publishers/editors of Creations Magazine; Deborah Fishman Shelby, founder and executive director at FED; Ranju Narang, director, educator at vivyogany.com; professor Indrajit Saluja, chief editor/publisher of the Indian Panorama; Indu Jaiswal, chairperson at the Indian American Forum; Renee Mehra of Reenbow Media; and Anil Narang of worldveganvision.org.
The event also has a guest singer Pallavi Verma Belwariar.
Happy Life Yoga, an educational platform, was launched June 29, 2019 in New York. The platform, a creation of Malik and the Ayurveda Cafe team, offers a unique holistic approach to health and happiness using tools from Ayurveda, Indian philosophy, and yoga to help better manage modern-day challenges such as work, finances, relationships, family and other social pressures, Malik said.
“After COVID-19, the world has realized that it is very, very important to have a good health, physically and emotionally, and Happy Life Yoga platform can show how,” Malik added.
