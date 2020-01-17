ENCINO, Calif. — An Encino doctor, Kain Kumar, who has lost his medical license for defrauding Medicare and illegally prescribing opioid drugs, on Jan. 6 was also handed a two-year prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez of the Central District of California.
A statement from the Department of Justice said Kumar, 56, has also been ordered to pay more than $1 million: $509,365 in restitution, $494,900 in asset forfeiture, and $72,000 in fines.
The Indian American physician had pled guilty in April 2019. He practiced internal medicine, maintained medical offices in Palmdale, Rosamond, and Ridgecrest, and surrendered his medical license last year.
From February 2011 until May 2016, Kumar admitted to defrauding Medicare by prescribing unnecessary home health services in exchange for the payment of illegal kickbacks to him from a La Verne-based home health agency called Star Home Health Resources.
He caused false claims for reimbursement to be submitted to Medicare for beneficiaries that he did not personally examine or for patients he only briefly examined, said the DOJ statement. Kumar also prescribed drugs that were not medically necessary and which were paid for by the Medicare Part D program. His fraudulent activities had Medicare pay $4,398,599 to Star.
Kumar is the fifth and final defendant sentenced in this case. Elaine C. Lat, 50, of Fontana, was Star’s chief operating officer and the case’s lead defendant.
In a letter to the court, Kumar apologized for his crimes. “The truth is, I engaged in kickbacks because I thought I could get away with it, I thought everyone did it, (and) I thought I deserved it,” he wrote.
