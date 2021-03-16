Tourists pose in a snow-covered park at Gagangeer, some 70 km northeast of Srinagar, on Feb. 28. Sweeping new regulations issued by India’s Home Ministry March 4 will require OCI cardholders to obtain permits before traveling to many parts of India, including portions of Kashmir. Indian American community leader Thomas Abraham told India-West the regulations are burdensome for OCI cardholders wishing to do business in India. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images)