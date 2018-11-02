Immigration advocates rushed off against President Donald Trump’s statements last week about ending birthright citizenship through an executive order, saying he simply would be unable to do so.
In an interview with Axios on HBO – which is scheduled to air Nov. 4 – the president once again floated the issue, one of the touchstones of his 2016 campaign. "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't,” stated Trump, adding: "You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."
The president stated, incorrectly: "We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States with all of those benefits. "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end."
Trump stated that an executive order was in the works.
Birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the U.S. by the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside." Conservatives have argued that the clause was not meant to include undocumented residents and those on temporary visas, such as H-1Bs, H-4, and other employment-based visa holders.
Questions also arise as to how such a policy might be implemented, including the verification of immigration status while women are giving birth. At press time Nov. 1, the White House had issued no statement expanding on Trump’s interview with Axios.
The president, meanwhile, has entered into a brawl with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, who told a Kentucky radio station Oct. 30: "You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order."
"As a conservative, I'm a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear,” said Ryan.
Trump rebuked Ryan, saying the Speaker knew nothing about birthright citizenship. The feud has erupted less than a week before mid-term elections, which many view as a referendum on Trump’s tenure at the White House.
Manju Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, prefaced her remarks to India-West, saying she did not wish to give “undue airtime to a xenophobic autocrat.”
“The president clearly wants it to be no longer possible for children of immigrants to automatically become citizens,” said the veteran Indian American community activist.
“He is holding a megaphone to his followers that he believes in white identity politics,” stated Kulkarni, noting that most constitutional scholars have said he cannot do this. She also alluded to the tiff between Ryan and Trump.
“Nothing is going to happen anytime soon. An executive order is not a magic wand. The Constitution matters and the rule of law matters. Even the stacking of the Supreme Court with right-wing conservatives does not give him carte blanche to do what he wants,” stated Kulkarni.
“South Asians who don’t take Trump seriously do so at their own peril,” she told India-West, adding: “I am hopeful that people are beginning to understand the realities of a president who is fanning the flames of racism and xenophobia, if not lighting the match.”
Former White House administration official Doug Rand, president and co-founder of Boundless Immigration, told India-West: “The president’s notion is ludicrous. It is never going to happen.”
He noted that the president cannot by executive order amend the Constitution. “It is an illusion, a deliberate attempt to control the media cycle before the mid-term election,” he said.
Indian American attorney Ravi Batra, who frequently weighs in on constitutional matters, told India-West: “Any law should be interpreted to mean what it was intended or understood to mean by those who adopted it – the ratifiers of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
“They could not have considered the question of granting birthright citizenship to the children of illegal aliens, because there were no illegal aliens in 1868, when the Amendment was ratified,” he said, noting – at the time – there were no restrictions on immigration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.