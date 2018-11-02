Then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts to the cries of three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver (right), while holding six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after his speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Indian American immigration advocate Manju Kulkarni told India-West: “The president clearly wants it to be no longer possible for children of immigrants to automatically become citizens…He is holding a megaphone to his followers that he believes in white identity politics.” (Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)