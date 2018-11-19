Indian American chemical engineer Dr. Raj Shah has been inducted as a Fellow of the U.K.-based Royal Society of Chemistry.
Shah also received the distinction of being the first Indian American engineer to be elected as a chartered petroleum engineer by the Energy Institute, according to a news release.
The Royal Society of Chemistry has over 54,000 members and is one of the largest professional bodies for chemical scientists, supporting and representing our members and bringing together chemical scientists from all over the world, it said.
The Energy Institute is the largest professional membership body that brings global energy expertise together.
Election to the status of a chartered petroleum engineer so far has been limited to just seven people in the United States with Shah he first Indian American engineer to be conferred this honor, the release said.
Shah is widely recognized worldwide for his contributions to the field of fuels, lubricants and greases. His specialization is in the development of laboratory analytical instrumentation used primarily in the petroleum laboratory, according to the release.
He has been recognized for his inventions and his efforts in creating standardized test methods for use worldwide by the American standard of testing materials with three awards of Excellence and an ASTM Eagle award.
He is the currently the director at Koehler Instrument Company Inc. in Holtsville, N.Y., and he currently serves, or has served, on the board of directors/advisers of various institutions such as the Department of Chemical Engineering, State University of New York in Stony Brook, The School of Engineering, Design, Technology and Professional Programs at Penn State University, and the Foundation Board at Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown, N.Y., according to his bio.
Shah is also an elected Fellow at STLE, NLGI, AIC and EI. A recipient of multiple awards at ASTM over his career, more recently he was awarded the PM Ku medal, and prestigious John A. Bellanti Sr. Memorial Award as well, the release said.
Shah is also an elected chartered engineer from the Engineering Council in the U.K., a chartered chemist from the Royal Society of Chemistry and a chartered scientist from the Science Council.
Shah is the only person in the chemical industry worldwide who now holds all six of these elected certifications, according to the release.
