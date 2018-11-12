SME, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, announced its 2018 SME College of Fellows, with Indian American Satish T.S. Bukkapatnam among those honored.
A total of seven manufacturing leaders were elected to the College of Fellows. Bukkapatnam and the six others were recognized by their peers and the manufacturing community as key contributors to the social, technical and educational progress of the manufacturing industry.
Bukkapatnam serves as Rockwell International professor within the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Texas A&M University.
He is also the director of Texas A&M Engineering Experimentation Station Institute for Manufacturing Systems, and has joint appointments with the Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering departments.
Bukkapatnam received his master’s degree and doctorate in industrial and manufacturing engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from S.V. University, Tirupati, India.
His research addresses broad aspects of smart manufacturing, especially the harnessing of high-resolution nonlinear dynamic information, such as wireless MEMS sensor signals, to improve the monitoring and prognostics of ultraprecision and nanomanufacturing processes and machines, and cardiorespiratory processes.
Bukkapatnam’s research has led to over 150 peer-reviewed publications; five pending patents; $5 million in grants from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Defense and the private sector; and 14 best-paper/poster recognitions.
He is a Fellow of the Institute for Industrial and Systems Engineers, and he has been recognized with Oklahoma State University regents distinguished research, Halliburton outstanding college of engineering faculty, IISE Eldin Outstanding Young Industrial Engineer Award and the SME Robert A. Dougherty Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award. He has been an SME member since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.