TIME recently announced its annual list of teens who are making influential strides, with two Indian Americans and one British Indian among the group.
Among the teens honored were Indian Americans Kavya Kopparapu, Rishab Jain, and British Indian Amika George.
To determine TIME’s annual Most Influential Teens list, it considered accolades across numerous fields, global impact through social media and overall ability to drive news, TIME said in its report.
In 2017, Kopparapu, 18, now a freshman at Harvard University, was reading a story about the late Sen. John McCain, who was battling the aggressive brain cancer known as glioblastoma.
What stuck with Kopparapu was the part of the story that mentioned that in the past 30 years, the survival rate for the disease has barely budged.
“I thought, Why is that?” she says. “We have so much innovation that it didn’t make sense that we hadn’t gotten better.”
So she set out to change things, developing a deep-learning computer system that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case, TIME said.
The goal: to develop targeted therapies that are also unique to the person. Her system has been awarded a provisional patent, and this year, she hopes to begin clinical tests in collaboration with a neuropathologist at Georgetown University, the report added.
In addition, she is the founder of the non-profit Girls Computing League, which works this year to bring computing opportunities to girls in the northern Virginia and Washington, DC area.
Treating cancer requires immense precision: Doctors try to kill all the diseased cells, while sparing as many healthy ones as possible. This can be especially difficult for pancreatic cancer, since the pancreas moves around, and sometimes gets obscured by other organs. In an effort to help solve this problem, Jain, 14, an eighth grader from Oregon, developed a software tool that, during simulations, was shown to help doctors zero in on the pancreas more accurately, ideally improving treatments.
The algorithm won Jain the $25,000 top prize at the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge in October, and he’s now trying to find hospital and physician partners who could help him run a clinical trial to continue testing. “I’ve gotten to see how doctors can make an immediate difference in people’s lives,” Jain says, “so I want to continue pursuing that.”
Last December, nearly 2,000 people showed up for a protest outside U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s home, led by 18-year-old George.
Her goal: convince policymakers to end “period poverty,” as she calls it, by funding the distribution of menstrual products to girls and women who can’t afford them. “It really upset me,” she tells TIME of learning that many girls in the U.K. were routinely missing school during their periods because they couldn’t afford to buy menstrual products.
“The government knew this was happening on their watch, but they were refusing to find a solution.”
She launched the #FreePeriods campaign as a response, gathering nearly 200,000 signatures on her petition to help eradicate period poverty; the movement eventually garnered the support of over a dozen U.K. policymakers, galvanizing the government to allocate funds to the issue for the first time.
But George, TIME reported, who was honored with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Campaign Award this fall, says she is just getting started.
“We can’t trust our policymakers to take action on issues that seem so obvious to us,” she says. “If we want to see change, it falls on us to create that change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.