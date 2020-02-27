An Indian American Republican is hoping to win the party’s nomination in his bid to claim the 22nd Congressional District seat in Texas.
Bangar Reddy, a resident of Fort Bend County for the past 22 years, is a conservative Republican running for Congress hoping to keep the GOP in office, taking over for outgoing Republican incumbent Pete Olson.
“I’m not a career politician. I love serving America,” Reddy, who has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations over the last 20 years, and is well among the community’s most involved citizens, said on his campaign website, www.reddy4congress.com.
Reddy served as team leader at ground zero during natural disasters including Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey, and continues to be involved in various community service initiatives on education, health, entrepreneurship, events showcasing cultural diversity, immigration and women’s empowerment, among others, the site notes.
Reddy, who grew up in India in a working-class agricultural family, has 25 years of strong professional background in IT. He credits his success to his firm faith in God, belief in hard work endowed by his parents, and the generosity of the American people who invited him as a legal immigrant, according to his site.
“I know what it’s like to be poor – dirt-poor – and I know what it’s like not to have access to medical care,” he says.
Among his top reasons for running for Congress are emphasizing strong family values, keeping our borders safe and secured, maintaining drug free neighborhoods, curbing illegal immigration, instituting fair and expedited legal immigration, and providing quality education for all, the website adds.
Reddy is a staunch conservative and strongly rejects socialist ideology, which he believes is pervading Texas, the site notes.
He believes that socialist ideology and socialist programs are trying to invade Texas, “by promoting big government and wasteful spending.”
His conservative agenda includes a strong future generation which holds core Texan values, honest compassion, freedom and opportunity for all, supporting families and the working class with low taxes, less spending, limited government, quality education in public schools, AHCA, infrastructure building, pro-freedom America, safe borders and healthy neighborhoods, encouraging small business, streamlining and expediting immigration initiatives, job opportunities for all and keeping the economy growing strong, the site said.
Growing up, Reddy excelled in studies with hard work and discipline. He tutored less fortunate and under-performing children during his college days at Stanford University.
He continued his education in the U.S., received his master’s degree, and went on to start his own small business. He worked for small, medium and large companies in the energy, infrastructure and investment sectors, the campaign site said.
Reddy’s leadership abilities, his professional qualifications and his nonstop community service for the last 22 years earned him to be the most qualified Republican candidate to run for the 22nd Congressional District seat, according to the site.
“America has been great to me. My wife and I are proud to be able to raise our two daughters in Fort Bend County, Texas. Now it’s my duty to give back to the country that made my dreams become reality,” Reddy stressed. “I want our children to have a good future and access to greater opportunities in life. We don’t want to build second class America with socialist programs that divide the country into haves and have-nots. We are one America,” he said.
In order to run for the seat, he had given up his professional job and also his family time for public service. Needing “a village to run this race,” Reddy is reaching out to all fellow Americans to contribute for his campaign.
The primary election for Texas is March 3.
