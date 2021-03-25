Republican Jitendra Diganvker, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in an attempt to unseat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in Illinois’ 8th District, announced he is running for the post of Highway Commissioner in a Chicago suburb, according to multiple media outlets.
Diganvker is vice president of ZJetAir Strategy and Business Development, an entrepreneur and small businessman who says in his bio he works tirelessly to build a strong and sustainable community around the globe.
He strongly believes that the current development model needs a foundational change and has dedicated his life towards manifesting this thought process into visible and tangible results, his bio adds.
The Indian American entrepreneur is also founder, president and CEO of Rang Inc., providing strategic business development, based in Desplaines, Illinois.
He has been in the travel industry for a decade and a half, representing major airlines, car rental businesses and business liaison services.
He also owned and operated multiple car rental agencies, the bio adds.
Early voting for the local elections began this week.
Diganvker said if he goes on to win, it will increase representation for the Indian American community.
The candidate graduated with a degree in business management, advanced accounting and statistics from Shah N.H. Commerce College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.