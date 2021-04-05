One year after starting Crumbs & Whiskers, her lucrative cat cafes in Los Angeles, Calif., and Washington, D.C., Kanchan Singh found herself severely depressed, anxious, afraid, and numb. No amount of money or recognition could mask the intense pain she was feeling inside – a constant reminder that she wasn’t good enough. Until she found an unexpected path to recovery.
The young Indian American entrepreneur began therapy and doing deep inner work to heal emotionally, and eventually wrote a book about her healing journey.
In her debut book, “Dear Me, I Love You,” Singh, said a press release, uses poetry and prose to share her gut-wrenching journey from trauma and childhood abuse to healing and self-love.
“Dear Me, I Love You,” it said, deals with topics such as depression, anxiety, rejection, and abuse – as Singh opens up for the first time about the anguish inflicted by her own family members and those who bullied her for being an Indian immigrant growing up in America.
Singh had never written a single poem or piece of prose, but as she began to heal, words began to pour out of her.
“Entrepreneurship is really scary, and when you do something that is scary, it brings up all your fears and insecurities – I began drowning in mine,” Singh recalls on her website. “I began struggling with self-destructive behavior (through food, self-isolation, extreme self judgement and self-punishment). I became insomniac, anxious, paranoid and extremely depressed. I felt like nothing I did was good enough. I felt like I wasn’t good enough. I also started getting really sick. I developed two autoimmune diseases, and I couldn’t get out of bed for weeks.”
She said she began therapy, subconscious reprogramming, energy healing, and physical healing and learned that she wasn’t “broken.”
“I was just deeply wounded by a really difficult and painful childhood. I began uncovering my wounds – having an absent and abusive father, having an extremely controlling, judgmental and emotionally abusive mother, being sexually assaulted and molested from a young age, being beaten, being bullied, rejected and shamed publicly, being blamed and accused of things that weren’t my fault, and growing up feeling deeply unwanted, unloved, and unseen,” she explains.
In sharing her personal struggles, Singh hopes to inspire readers, especially women, to heal, overcome their limiting beliefs and find their inner peace by prioritizing mental health above everything – including a thriving business.
All proceeds from “Dear Me, I Love You” will be donated back to Crumbs & Whiskers and used to find homes for adoptable cats and kittens and saving them from euthanasia.
