Sharanjit ‘Sonny’ Singh Thind has been nominated as a vice chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party of New York by Joseph Cairo, the chairman of the party.
Thind would become the first and the only Sikh American to hold this position in Nassau County, according to a press release. After the nomination, an elated Thind said, "I am thankful to chairman Joe Cairo for bestowing such honor, proving his conviction and confidence in me. I ensure every assistance to help him in strengthening the Republican Party in Nassau County, serve my community and Nassau residents. I am also obliged to my political mentor, Zahid Syed, chairman of SAPAC (South Asian Political Action Committee) for introducing me to chairman Cairo."
Thind previously has served as a Commissioner with the Nassau County Human Rights Commission. Born in a Sikh family from Kapurthala, Punjab, India, Thind holds an MBA degree and a masters’ program in journalism.
Settled in New York since 2000, the Indian American is an established businessman, nature and fitness enthusiast, noted the release.
Thind is the founder and CEO of Media Partners Capital, Inc., a digital media investment company, which owns popular South Asian media brands. A resident of Nassau County for long, he lives in Wantagh with his wife, two children and parents. He serves on the boards of a few religious, non-profit and community action organizations.
