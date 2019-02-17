In response to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ warning at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2019 that the world’s problems are becoming more ‘integrated’ but its responses more “fragmented” and “dysfunctional,” a new organization aimed at revolutionizing the social impact and advocacy sector through cross-sector collaboration has been launched to empower the next generation of leaders, businesses and change-makers to support social causes.
Called Worrld We Want, the enterprise, said a press release, seeks to unlock the collective strength of people, ideas, networks and technologies to accelerate achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Co-founded by British Indian entrepreneurs Teji Singh and Natasha Mudhar of the global business consultancy Sterling Group, WWW features an international team of experts based in the U.K., India, the U.S., Hong Kong and the UAE.
WWW is powered by “Accelerator” ventures aligned to the sustainable development goals, with a focus on convening leading organizations, corporations, public figures, including celebrities, campaigners and thought leaders around the world, to awaken social consciousness and drive meaningful change, stated the organization.
Ventures, added the organization, include using unique expertise to help organizations add “real meaning” to the lives of stakeholders, “identifying and developing the change makers” of the future, “empowering” the world’s citizens through supporting open data policies, harnessing the power of celebrity and pop culture to entertain and inspire audiences and supporting critical impact projects through an ethical investment fund.
“After years of bringing brands closer to their purpose, with WWW, we aim to turn that purpose into action, by supporting new ideas for global impact and social good across sectors…Most of today’s social challenges are too complex for any single individual or institution to solve. And that’s why we believe cross-sector collaboration is the game changer for social change,” said Mudhar. “We believe that by working together, with revolutionary ideas and responsible goals, we can build the best possible world – the Worrld We Want.”
