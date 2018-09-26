Entry India Sept. 20 announced a new initiative that promises to get student interns from colleges in India.
The initiative, dubbed Apprentice, mainly will target nonresident Indians who are business owners in their country of residence, allowing them to offer internship projects to students in colleges in India, a news release said.
Entry India as a whole connects U.S.-based SMEs and NRIs with business opportunities in India. Apprentice is another way by which NRIs can not only contribute back to India by sharing their knowledge with students there, but this also opens up opportunities for them to hire the best of talent from colleges in India or find a reliable partner for their venture, Entry India said.
In addition, this program results in great value for Indian students as well, the organization boasted.
With the rising competition for jobs and vibrancy in the Indian entrepreneurial eco-system in India, the students in Indian colleges are hunting for opportunities to showcase their best abilities.
To begin with, five universities including Amity and KIET have already signed up with Entry India for internship projects for their students.
A project coordinator will be assigned to each university affiliated with the program.
At the end of the project, the project owner may also hire the intern/s or have them as a local partner in India, the release noted.
More information about the program can be found by visiting http://entryindia.com/internship-projects.
