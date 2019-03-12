The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission March 7 announced that it has sued San Leandro, California-based home improvement contractor Fidelity Home Energy Inc. for allegedly creating a hostile work environment by perpetually rejecting customers of Middle Eastern or Indian origin, which led to an employee quitting.
According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, within her first week as a representative services supervisor responsible for making appointments with potential customers, Ayesha Faiz learned Fidelity Home Energy had a practice of rejecting all customers perceived to be Middle Eastern or Indian.
She observed supervisors placing such people on the ‘do not call’ list and flagging their records in the internal database to disqualify them from getting appointments, a news release said.
In three weeks of employment, Faiz was asked to turn away potential customers of Middle Eastern or Indian descent almost daily, either personally or by proxy through her subordinates, the lawsuit said, according to the release.
Despite raising her concerns to other supervisors, Faiz never learned the reasoning behind the practice. Ultimately, the distress of following a company practice requiring her to discriminate for no justifiable reason caused Faiz to quit, informing company officials it made her sick to know the company refused services based on ethnicity, the EEOC said.
Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits employers from discriminating based on national origin, the commission noted.
The EEOC filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its voluntary conciliation process.
The lawsuit seeks lost wages and expenses, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages and injunctive relief designed to prevent such discrimination in the future, the release said.
“Employers cannot subject employees to a hostile working environment filled with discriminatory practices, even if those practices are directed at customers. Title VII protects employees from this type of national origin discrimination,” said EEOC Oakland local director Dana Johnson in a statement.
EEOC senior trial attorney Ami Sanghvi added: “Being required to reject customers based on national origin was unbearable for Ayesha Faiz. No one should be required to discriminate as part of their job duties. Title VII’s prohibitions against national origin discrimination are increasingly more important and this much is clear. Employers must keep workplaces from being polluted by discrimination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.