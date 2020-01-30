On Jan. 27, Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to members of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the White House. Prem Parameswaran is the only Indian American on the 13-member commission.
Key administration officials speaking at the event included the co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, U. S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also gave remarks.
Based in New York, Parameswaran is the group chief financial officer and president of Eros International’s North America operations.
“As an Indian American from New York and the son of Indian immigrants who came to this country as students in pursuit of the American dream, I am honored by this appointment. I will undertake this responsibility very seriously and look forward to working with co-chairman Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation, as well as my fellow members of the President’s Advisory Commission to improve the health, education and economic status of AAPI,” Parameswaran said in a statement.
Parameswaran joined Eros in 2015 with over 23 years of experience in investment banking, advising clients in the global telecommunications, media and technology sector, including on mergers and acquisitions and public, private equity and debt financings, his bio said.
He most recently served as the global head of media and telecommunications investment banking at Jefferies LLC. Prior to Jefferies, he was the Americas head of media and telecom at Deutsche Bank and also previously worked at both Goldman Sachs and Salomon Brothers. Throughout his career, he has executed over 300 transactions.
Parameswaran also serves on the boards of the Columbia University Alumni Trustee Nominating Committee and the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School. He was invited to the White House Oval Office Reception for Diwali in 2017 with President Trump.
Parameswaran graduated from Columbia University with a BA and received an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, per his bio.
Also sworn in were Paul S. Hsu of Florida, Congresswoman Amata C. Radewagen of American Samoa, Herman Martir of Texas, Governor Eddie Calvo of Guam, Doris Flores Brooks of Guam, Grace Y. Lee of Michigan, Michelle P. Steel of California, Chiling Tong of Maryland, Jennifer Carnahan of Minnesota, George Leing of Colorado, Jan-Ie Low of Nevada, and Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts.
