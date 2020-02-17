Indian American sports broadcaster Kevin Negandhi, who has been with arguably the most well-known sports broadcasting network ESPN for 14 years, will continue to be a face on the network for years to come.
ESPN announced that the “ESPN College Football on ABC” studio show and “SportsCenter” anchor has signed a new multi-year contract extension.
“As his 14th year with ESPN approaches, @SportsCenter anchor @KNegandhiESPN has a new, multiyear extension,” ESPN said in a tweet.
In addition to the college football show, which he has headed since 2017 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2QNrb2C) and a revamped SportsCenter, since 2018, Negandhi also has hosted several Scripps National Spelling Bee telecasts, as well as coverage of the 2018 Special Olympics. Additionally, he hosts “The College Football Podcast” with analysts Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack.
Negandhi spoke with India-West in 2010, and noted that he liked sports as a kid, playing baseball, basketball and football. His “real passion,” however, was football and the Philadelphia Eagles, he said.
Negandhi grew up in west Philadelphia listening to the sonorous voice of Harry Kalas, the late broadcaster for the Philadelphia Phillies Major League baseball team and the legendary narrator of NFL films.
A diehard Phillies fan, Negandhi received a major boost early in his sports broadcasting career when he was only 19 years old and had the opportunity to intern and deliver statistics in the booth to Kalas and broadcast partner Richie Ashburn, a former Phillies player.
When Negandhi was about 14 years old, he started listening seriously to local broadcasters like Kalas, Bob Costas and Al Michaels and decided it was something he wanted to do.
He enrolled at Temple University as a communications major and in his sophomore year became a senior editor in the sports department at The Temple News, the school paper. He also did play-by-play for the university’s women’s basketball team and was a college sports stringer for USA Today.
To the uninitiated, writing sports copy for a college newspaper and Negandhi’s later work in radio may not seem useful for TV broadcasting, but Negandhi begs to differ.
“It was very important. Every person (in broadcasting) needs to learn how to write,” he told India-West reporter Richard Springer in that interview. “If you can write, you can do anything.”
Negandhi told India-West that despite the initial skepticism from some family members about sports broadcasting, they now appreciate “how really tough it is.”
He said he “chopped at the bit” to anchor at ESPN, but worked with the technical staff for about six months to do the thorough training needed to anchor the nationally-televised sports program. One skill he developed is “saying more with less words,” he explained.
His strengths as a broadcaster, he said, are “the enthusiasm at heart I have in loving what I do” and meticulous preparation. “I have a pure enjoyment of sports and I don’t shy away from that.”
He is comfortable when young Indian Americans approach him as a role model in a non-traditional career in that community. “That, to me, is really satisfying. I feel I do represent Indian Americans, not just myself. It is something I embrace…I want to tell them there are other options out there,” he had told India-West
