ESPN has fired Pakistani American sports anchor Adnan Virk, according to the New York Post, which said that Virk was escorted off the Bristol, Conn., campus Feb. 1.
Sources told the publication that Virk is accused of leaking confidential company information to the media on multiple occasions, and when ESPN investigated the allegations, it felt that Virk failed to fully cooperate.
“Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN,” ESPN vice president Josh Krulewitz told the Post.
Virk, 40, who hosted college basketball and “Baseball Tonight” and was one of the main fill-in hosts on ESPN Radio, grew up in Canada after he emigrated from Pakistan. His “likable personality” and “smooth delivery” quickly saw him rise up in the company, recently having signed a new multi-year contract, according to the Post.
In a follow-up story, the New York Post reported that sources have told the publication that Virk is “pursuing legal action against his ex-employer.” The report stated that he is receiving “no severance after just signing a four-year contract worth seven figures.”
The leak was related to a story titled, “Contrary to popular conjecture, Baseball Tonight will not be coming back as a daily program,” which appeared on the website Awful Announcing, said the report, adding that ESPN had a conference call about “Sunday Night Baseball” that the network believes Virk revealed to Awful Announcing. Sources told the Post that the “premeditated nature” of the outreach alarmed ESPN.
