NEW YORK – A lawyer who helped clear Indian American Republican politician Nikki Haley of ethics charges nearly a decade ago is the man in charge of defending Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
With talk of a possible Haley-Kamala Harris contest in 2024 already swirling, the latest developments offer an interesting wrinkle.
Both Haley and Harris are Indian American and their political aspirations are no secret. Harris settled into vice president mode after shutting down her 2020 presidential campaign. Haley did not run in 2020 but is very much in the mix for 2024.
Back in 2012, Butch Bowers represented then-Gov. Nikki Haley in an ethics hearing over allegations that she engaged in illegal lobbying on behalf of her employers while she was a state representative. Haley was cleared of wrongdoing.
Bowers is a South Carolina elections and ethics lawyer and he now plunges into the defense of Trump in an impeachment trial based on a single article: incitement of insurrection.
The accusations revolve around how Trump incited a mob of thousands of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020 starred Alan Dershowitz, Jay Sekulow and Kenneth Starr. Trump's usual legal allies have passed on Round Two. Without the trappings of power, Trump's 2021 legal arsenal is looking starkly different.
Meanwhile, America's political pundits are all over the map on whether Harris should, should not or could preside over the impeachment trial.
The Constitution is clear that the U.S. chief justice must preside over the impeachment trial of a president. But when it comes to the trial of an ex-president, the answers are split wide open. If Chief Justice John Roberts does recuse himself, it will be up to Harris to make the decision. The sitting vice president presides over the Senate.
"Would this not be a conflict of interest for this potential candidate to preside over a trial whose critical function is to bar a past president from running again?" Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, writes in The Hill.
Back in December, 2019, Harris had tweeted, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial," in response to a Trump tweet after her presidential campaign folded up. Turns out, that exact decision is now looming in front of Vice President Harris, not Sen. Harris, who sent that tweet flying.
We have still not heard from Roberts, the issue is without precedent, and law professors are all in on it.
Broadly, there are three choices: Justice Roberts or Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont who is the Senate's president pro tem.
Law experts explain that the main reason the Constitution specifies the chief justice run a sitting president's trial is because the person who presides over the Senate is the vice president who would take over the presidency if the president is convicted. But in this case, since Trump is out of office, Harris and Biden stay put.
"The Senate Impeachment Court of ... Vice President Harris?" screams a headline in National Review.
There, Andrew McCarthy writes: "Unlike an incumbent president's impeachment trial, a Senate trial of former President Trump would present no conflict of interest for the current vice president. Trump is out of office. Were he convicted, it would have no effect on Vice President Kamala Harris. President Biden would remain president."
"John Roberts shouldn't preside over impeachment trial. Nor should Kamala Harris," runs an opinion column headline in The Boston Globe.
Bruce Ackerman, law professor at Yale, explains that in contrast to Roberts, "Harris has gained her position as a result of the very election that Trump is condemning as 'rigged,’" referring to the November 2020 election that Biden won.
"It would be even more inappropriate for the evidence submitted by Trump's lawyers to be judged by a triumphant member of the Biden team. Whenever she disqualified their so-called evidence as fact-free, it will become that much harder for Biden to succeed in 'bringing all Americans together,’" said Ackerman, in the context of Biden's messaging on unity at a time of multiple crises.
The White House has punted on the question of the trial's mechanics, insisting that the star cast can "walk and chew gum at the same time and can move forward with the business of the American people."
Harris told NPR, with a laugh, "We know how to multitask. There's a reason that word exists in the English language."
Trump is the only president in America's history to be impeached twice. If convicted, he could be barred from holding public office again, dashing his hopes of a 2024 run. Opening arguments in Trump's Senate impeachment trial begin the week of Feb. 8.
