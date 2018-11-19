A former Indian American employee at Tesla has been handed an indictment by a federal grand jury, which has charged him with taking part in an embezzlement scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of California, U.S. Attorney Alex G. Tse and FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bannett said in a Nov. 8 news release.
According to the indictment, during 2016 and 2017, Salil Parulekar, 32, formerly of San Jose, orchestrated an embezzlement scheme at Tesla Inc.
At the time, Parulekar was an employee in the Global Supply Management group at Tesla. He was responsible for overseeing Tesla’s relationship with certain suppliers for various parts and services related to Tesla automobiles, the release said.
Parulekar allegedly used his role to initiate a scheme wherein he diverted money owed to one Tesla supplier and caused it to be paid to another supplier. In sum, Parulekar allegedly embezzled approximately $9.3 million, the attorney's office said.
According to the indictment, Parulekar learned in January 2017 that Tesla had terminated its supplier relationship with Schwabische Huttenwerke Automotive GmbH. At the time of the termination, SHW had only provided a limited number of sample products, specifically motor pumps, to Tesla, the statement noted.
Parulekar allegedly knew the termination meant that Tesla was withholding future payments to SHW and that Parulekar was not authorized to contravene this decision, it said. Notwithstanding these facts, Parulekar redirected a series of payments intended for another supplier, Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and caused them to be paid to SHW, the release added.
The indictment alleges Parulekar caused the diversion of payments by falsifying invoices; creating fraudulent accounts payable documents, such as bank account information and wire instructions; and impersonating Hota employees.
Specifically, Parulekar allegedly stole the identity of a Hota employee and, by impersonating the employee, deceived Tesla’s Accounts Payable division into switching the bank account information for Hota and SHW, it said.
Parulekar was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
If convicted, the maximum penalty for each count of wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; the maximum sentence for aggravated identity theft is two years in prison, to be served consecutively to the underlying felony, and a $250,000 fine.
